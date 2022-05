RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) – A trip to the Goodhue County Historical Society’s basement in Red Wing is a trip back to a complex and complicated time in United States history. And right now, the traveling display the organization spent years trying to secure is once again a topic of national conversation. Titled “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” the display on loan from Arizona’s Heard Museum details the decades Native American children spent in federally run boarding schools across the country through artifacts and first-person testimony. “This is definitely a conversation that needs to be had,” said Collections Curator...

RED WING, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO