Norfolk, VA

Lime swapping to newer, more eco-friendly e-scooters in Norfolk

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Lime e-scooters in Norfolk will become even more green.

On Tuesday, Lime started a comprehensive fleet swap in Norfolk to bring its new generation of e-scooters. The Gen4 e-scooter will provide riders with the smoothest and most environmentally friendly shared scooter ride available.

The goal of the Gen4 scooter is to provide the smoothest and most sustainable Lime scooter ride in our history. Highlights of the new vehicle model include:

  • Swept back handlebars, a first for shared e-scooters and reminiscent of bike handles, allowing for more a comfortable grip.
  • Dual hand brake system to make slowing and stopping easier and more immediate when needed.
  • Lowered baseboard to optimize the center of gravity on the scooter and make getting on and off easier.
  • New kickstand with two legs to help avoid scooters from being tipped over when parked, which can help to reduce clutter on sidewalks.
  • Enhanced suspension and larger wheels mean a smoother ride over cracks, warped pavement and anything else the cityscape can throw at you.

Lime first launched in Norfolk in June 2019 and has had over 260,000 riders and recorded over 1.6 million throughout the city.

Lime e-scooter

