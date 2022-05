An Indio family is remembering 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in a crash in Twentynine Palms last week. Last Thursday, Barboza was driving home from work when he collided into the rear of a Caterpillar road grader. He died at the scene. The other driver was not injured. An investigation into the crash continues. He The post Indio family remembers 20-year-old Bryan Barboza, who died in Twentynine Palms crash last week appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO