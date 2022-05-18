ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many times can you get COVID?

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Omicron was a gamechanger and in its wake we are seeing variants of it — and those variants can catch you even if you got omicron, and even if you have been vaccinated. "If you think of a lock and key it's like subtle...

Bee Bee Asplund
2d ago

I know people who have been vaccinated and boosted and have had it 3 times. then there are those with no vaccine and never got it. It's a cold virus.

106.9 KROC

How Donating Your Unwanted Items Can Help a Rochester Non-Profit

Two things you probably already know about me: I love garage sales and I love animals. You may also know that I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, MN! Then you put all of that together and you get... the Paws and Claws Rummage Sale, which is coming up at the beginning of June. And donating items that you don't want anymore can really help.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

COVID treatment will soon cost you

(FOX 9) - With federal COVID-19 funding lapsing, patients should prepare to start paying for treatment and testing. "People in the past were able to come in for treatment of COVID symptoms without a copay and that is now changing," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn with Hennepin Healthcare. At the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Storms Brought Damaging Hail, Winds, & Heavy Rain to SE Minnesota

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not received any reports of significant storm damage locally but it's suspected the strong thunderstorms that began pounding the region yesterday and continued through the night and into the morning contributed to power outages in Rochester affecting nearly 2000 homes and businesses. The storm...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warnings, Large Hail In SE Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Supercell thunderstorms rumbled Thursday evening over southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, dropping hail across the area. Get the latest updates below: Update (10:05 p.m.) – A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Winona County until 2 a.m. Friday. The warning area extends from Elba to Goodview. Residents are encouraged to stay on higher ground and not drive through flood waters. ⚠️ FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Winona county until 5/20 2:00AM. TURN AROUND; DON'T DROWN! More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nvHJHIA2Q1 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 20, 2022 Update (8:40 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

What exactly is 'No Mow May?'

MINNEAPOLIS — You've probably heard of "No-Shave November." Maybe you participated in "Dry January." But what about "No Mow May?" May's campaign du jour encourages home and business owners, basically anyone with a yard, to not mow their lawns throughout the month to protect pollinator habitats. So if the...
EDINA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Family Desperately Seeks Baby Formula

Many parents across the northwest metro are struggling because of the nationwide baby formula shortage, including the new parents of twins, Ashley and Mark Johnson. The Maple Grove couple say the past few weeks have been an emotional roller coaster. “My entire family is panicking, trying to get these babies...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KEYC

Jennifer Carnahan reacts to lawsuits against her

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In an exclusive KTTC interview, Jennifer Carnahan, the widow of late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, is defending herself amidst allegations from his family that she hasn’t come through on a promise to pay back medical expenses related to his cancer treatments. Jennifer Carnahan says it’s...
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Revival Smoked Meats opens in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Revival is knows for its southern fried chicken but now chef and owner Thomas Boemer has opened a new restaurant.... that focuses on ribs and other foods. It's called Revival Smoked Meats. Revival Smoked Meats opened earlier this month within the former Corner Table space at 4537...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Missouri speeder sentenced for drugs in southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Missouri man pulled over for speeding in Freeborn County is sentenced for drug possession. Anthony Terrell Sanders, 30 of Kansas City, MO, was ordered Friday to spend three years on supervised probation for pleading guilty to third-degree drug possession. Sanders was arrested on April...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Census Highway Signs Updated in Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has started the process of replacing city highway signs across southeastern Minnesota to reflect the updated population numbers compiled during the 2020 US Census. Throughout the 11 county region managed by the MnDOT District 6 headquarters in Rochester, new overlays...
ROCHESTER, MN
