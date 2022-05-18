ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truro, MA

Tech rescue team activated to search for missing person in Truro

capecod.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRURO – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was activated sometime after 8:30 PM Tuesday. Initial reports say a woman went missing in Truro. A...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Section of Route 28 at Hyannis/Yarmouth town line closed due to suspicious package

HYANNIS – A section of Route 28 between Main Street and Yarmouth was closed sometime after 6:30 PM Friday evening due to police activity. The area around the GOL Supermarket was also evacuated. Barnstable Police confirmed to Cape Wide News that a suspicious package was discovered in the area and they were waiting for the Mass State Police Bomb Squad to arrive and assess the situation. About 9:30 PM, the “all clear” was given and Route 28 was reopened to all traffic.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

3 hospitalized, hotel evaluated after Hazardous Materials incident in Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH – The Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth was evacuated sometime after 10 AM. Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of a person not feeling well. Officials say pool chemicals reacted causing the issue. As a precaution, the hotel was evacuated for a time. Two civilians went to Cape Cod Hospital on their own. A third civilian and a hotel employee were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident was determined to be contained to the pool area.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Five Arrested with two firearms and 679 grams of Cocaine in early morning drug raids

HYANNIS – On Thursday, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000. Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office have been conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Mid-Cape area. 25-year-old Ryan Banton of Harwich; 29-year-old Kirk Brown of Mirimar, FL; 24-year-old Rojae McKenzie of Queens, NY; 65-year-old Joseph Panzera of Harwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Harwich were the five individuals taken into custody as a result of this investigation. The success of this investigation is a result of work done by the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department K-9 Unit, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office (which consists of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department) and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. Banton, Brown, McKenzie, and Panzera were all transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment on Friday May 20, 2022 for the following charges: Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without and FID, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Trafficking in Class B Substance (Cocaine) 200 grams or more. Bail was set on all four individuals as follows: Banton $10,000 +GPS, Brown $10,000 +GPS, Panzera $1,000, and McKenzie $7,500 +GPS.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Brewster Fire/Rescue responds to motor vehicle crash late Wednesday evening

BREWSTER – On Wednesday at 10:46 PM, Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Slough Road in the vicinity of Derby Lane. On arrival units found a single car that had left the roadway and struck a tree in the adjacent woods. The two occupants of the vehicle had self extricated prior to FD arrival. Both were evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank the Dennis Fire Department for responding on the request for a mutual aid ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by the Brewster Police Department.
BREWSTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire breaks out at Smolak Farms overnight

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A massive fire broke out at Smolak Farms in North Andover early Friday morning. Crews from multiple fire departments, including Methuen and Andover, responded to South Bradford Street to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. It is unclear if any animals were injured in...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Two boys seriously injured during car crash

(May 18, 2022) Two young pedestrians were seriously injured as the result of a two-car collision at the intersection of Surfside Road and Miacomet Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. A witness at the scene said the Honda CRV and Land Rover Discovery collided on Surfside Road, and in the...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic before Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash on Route 6 about 9 AM snarled the morning commute approaching the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Stabbing in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual shown in the images above in relation to a stabbing that occurred at about 2:40 AM on Sunday May 8, 2022, in the area of 2164 Washington Street in Roxbury. As a result of the incident, an adult male victim later presented himself at a local area hospital for treatment of several non-life-threatening stab wounds sustained during the unprovoked attack.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Police: Help Us Find This Missing Boy

FALL RIVER — Fall River police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Missing city resident William Penardo was last seen in the Flint neighborhood on May 5, according to police spokesperson Capt. Barden Castro. He was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, black...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Amid Shortage, A Baby Center Launches Formula Drive

HYANNIS – As the nationwide shortage of baby formula continues, A Baby Center has launched a drive to aid families on the Cape and Islands. Residents are invited to donate unopened and unexpired baby formula that is not being used. Formula can be dropped off at A Baby Center’s...
YARMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Yarmouth Man Arrested in New Bedford on Drug Charges

NEW BEDFORD — A Yarmouth man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl in New Bedford just blocks away from the city's courthouse on Tuesday. Police said at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, city detectives near Foster and Maxfield streets — around three blocks north of the New Bedford District Court building — conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester City Manager: no more fire victims found

WORCESTER, Mass. — Manuel Lucero woke early Saturday morning to the sound of a carbon monoxide detector going off in his Gage Street apartment. “I couldn’t see any smoke, so it was weird,” he said. “So I checked the gas and the gas wasn’t on. So I opened the back door and I looked behind and I see a glow coming from the basement — and immediately think, ‘Fire!’”
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

4 fishermen rescued when boat sinks off Provincetown, Massachusetts

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Four people were rescued Tuesday after their fishing vessel sank off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard said the 34-foot Angela & Maria sank about 2 miles off Provincetown at about 10:10 a.m. No injuries were reported. The Coast Guard said the crew did...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Hazardous Waste On Cape Cod

Cape Cod’s hazardous waste collection events are about more than just spring cleaning, according to Barnstable County’s Hazardous Materials Environmental Specialist and Water Guardian Kalliope Chute. For a region like Cape Cod, with only one major source of drinking water, she says that the effects of not disposing of hazardous waste correctly can have far reaching impacts, as well as pose a danger to first responders in an emergency.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

