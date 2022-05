According to the latest forecast, the threat of rain and possible severe weather will be present on Friday, May 20, 2022. After much consideration, the decision has been made to move the graduation ceremony from the stadium to the Georgiana School gymnasium. Please be aware that we contacted the National Weather Service and several other knowledgeable sources before making this decision. Plan for this change accordingly and make note of the following.

GEORGIANA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO