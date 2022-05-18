Sarasota County Schools tweak bell times due to driver shortage

NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Schools will tweak bell times next year for a handful of public schools, in an effort to combat a serious shortage of school bus drivers.

Moving the times at some schools will allow for better bus operation using the limited number of drivers, explained Jody Dumas, assistant superintendent. The staggered times will better allow drivers to move from route to route, and school to school.

“It’s a five-minute tweak that will help buses run effectively throughout the district. We are still trying to hire more drivers.”

One South County school, Garden Elementary, will get new times. The times will change from 8:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. this year to 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. during the 2022-23 school year. Other schools with new times include Pine View School, Sarasota Academy of the Arts, Sarasota School of Arts & Sciences, and the Student Leadership Academy.

School Board members Tom Edwards and Karen Rose opposed the changes, but the measure was approved, 3-2, with members Shirley Brown, Bridget Ziegler and chair Jane Goodwin approving.

The school district has raised driver pay, offered incentives and held job fairs as a way to attract new drivers. The shortage, however, is being felt nationwide, officials said.

Starting pay is $15.67 per hour with benefits. Those interesting in applying should visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net/hr.

The Sarasota County School Board held its regular meeting at North Port City Hall on Tuesday afternoon so members could attend the North Port High School graduation at Charlotte Sports Park on Tuesday night.

While some recent board meetings have been interrupted when audience members have shouted or refused to leave the podium citing First Amendment rights, Tuesday’s meeting was orderly.

About a half-dozen people spoke during the agenda comments and the final comments portions of the meeting.

Board members also approved a contract for 67 separate vendors to provide instructional materials, not to exceed $500,000. School books have been a point of contention among board members and speakers. Some say the school district doesn’t do enough to keep books with inappropriate content out of schools.

The motion passed with Edwards, Brown and Goodwin in favor and Ziegler and Rose opposed.