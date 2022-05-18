ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Shapiro the Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania; AP projects

By George Stockburger, Lauren Rude
WTAJ
WTAJ
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is officially the Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro ran unopposed in the May 17 primary and will face Doug Mastriano in the November 8 general election according to the Associated Press.

Doug Mastriano wins Republican Pa. Governor race; AP projects
PA Election Results: PA Senate race, PA Governor race, local election results

On Tuesday Shapiro announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The 48-year-old has been crisscrossing the state campaigning the last few days, including stops in Meadville and Bedford County .

“On Monday evening, after taking a precautionary test ahead of his trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, Attorney General Josh Shapiro tested positive for COVID-19. Attorney General Shapiro is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home.

“Attorney General Shapiro will be back on the campaign trail next week and will kick off the general election campaign in Johnstown.”

JOSH SHAPIRO CAMPAIGN

In January, Shapiro endorsed Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker Austin Davis to be his running mate and lieutenant governor. However, Davis is running in a separate lieutenant governor race with State Rep. Brian Sims and Montgomery County financial planner Raymond Sosa.

Before his time as the attorney general for Pennsylvania, Shapiro was the chairman of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County. He is in his second term as the attorney general.

Shapiro entered 2022 with $13.4 million in his campaign account, which is a state record for a candidate. According to Q1 financial filings, Shapiro collected an extra $4.5 million in the first three months of 2022 and has $12 million more cash on hand than all nine Republican candidates combined.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

