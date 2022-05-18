ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes County, MA

Grateful for rescue from fire

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

On Monday, May 9, my 97-year-old mother’s house in Tisbury burned down. No one was hurt, thank God. Marge Berlow’s rescue and good luck are a direct result of her caretaker’s grace and agility under pressure, and of the skills and courage of our neighbors, who assisted her off the roof...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire breaks out at Smolak Farms overnight

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A massive fire broke out at Smolak Farms in North Andover early Friday morning. Crews from multiple fire departments, including Methuen and Andover, responded to South Bradford Street to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. It is unclear if any animals were injured in...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Two transported after rear-end collision

Two people were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by Edgartown and Oak Bluffs ambulances following a collision on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road Friday morning. “It appeared a vehicle was stopping to turn and the people behind him didn’t,” Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer told The Times. Chief Schaeffer said three vehicles were involved in the accident but only two sustained significant damage.
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Crime & Safety
County
Dukes County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Section of Route 28 at Hyannis/Yarmouth town line closed due to suspicious package

HYANNIS – A section of Route 28 between Main Street and Yarmouth was closed sometime after 6:30 PM Friday evening due to police activity. The area around the GOL Supermarket was also evacuated. Barnstable Police confirmed to Cape Wide News that a suspicious package was discovered in the area and they were waiting for the Mass State Police Bomb Squad to arrive and assess the situation. About 9:30 PM, the “all clear” was given and Route 28 was reopened to all traffic.
YARMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Random Act of Kindness in Wareham Leaves Plymouth Mom Speechless

A selfless act of kindness unfolded at the Walmart in Wareham on Wednesday, and it’s one of those moments that prove there are a lot of good people in the world. Amanda Lee of Plymouth was enjoying a day with her daughter while shopping at Walmart. They collected 132 dollars worth of items, went to self-check-out, and Lee was left with a pit in her stomach.
WAREHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Pickup truck rolls over by airport

A Ford pickup rolled over on its side late Thursday morning by the entrance to Martha’s Vineyard Airport entrance. Edgartown EMS, police and fire responded, as did West Tisbury Police and airport personnel. West Tisbury Police Lt. Skipper Manter said nobody was transported from the scene and charges are possible pending further investigation. By 12:15 pm the pickup had been pushed back upright.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs man faces terrorism charge

A 29-year-old Oak Bluffs man is being charged with making a terroristic threat and use of a hoax of device in connection with an off-Island incident, according to a press release issued by Barnstable Police. Eduardo Filho was arrested by State Police on Martha’s Vineyard Friday night and returned to...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Oak Bluffs Fire Ems#Tri Town#Chicken Alley
capecod.com

3 hospitalized, hotel evaluated after Hazardous Materials incident in Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH – The Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth was evacuated sometime after 10 AM. Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of a person not feeling well. Officials say pool chemicals reacted causing the issue. As a precaution, the hotel was evacuated for a time. Two civilians went to Cape Cod Hospital on their own. A third civilian and a hotel employee were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident was determined to be contained to the pool area.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Five Arrested with two firearms and 679 grams of Cocaine in early morning drug raids

HYANNIS – On Thursday, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000. Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office have been conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Mid-Cape area. 25-year-old Ryan Banton of Harwich; 29-year-old Kirk Brown of Mirimar, FL; 24-year-old Rojae McKenzie of Queens, NY; 65-year-old Joseph Panzera of Harwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Harwich were the five individuals taken into custody as a result of this investigation. The success of this investigation is a result of work done by the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department K-9 Unit, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office (which consists of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department) and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. Banton, Brown, McKenzie, and Panzera were all transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment on Friday May 20, 2022 for the following charges: Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without and FID, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Trafficking in Class B Substance (Cocaine) 200 grams or more. Bail was set on all four individuals as follows: Banton $10,000 +GPS, Brown $10,000 +GPS, Panzera $1,000, and McKenzie $7,500 +GPS.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

Iconic, 210-foot tall Plymouth, Massachusetts smokestack demolished

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A 123-year-old historic smokestack behind the Cordage Commerce Center was knocked down by demolition crews in Plymouth this week. The 210-foot structure comprised of 500,000 bricks was ordered to be taken down because of the risk of collapse. Wicked Local reported that the stack, now fenced...
PLYMOUTH, MA
hyannisnews.com

HYANNIS 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS CANCELED DUE TO NEARBY PIPING PLOVERS…

… AND THE COMMENTS ON THE HYANNISNEWS.COM FACEBOOK PAGE WERE ANIMATED, TO SAY THE LEAST!(Check out the HN post and read all the comments on the HyannisNews.com Facebook page by CLICKING HERE) THE FOLLOWING IS THE ACTUAL TOWN OF BARNSTABLE FIREWORKS PRESS RELEASE (DATED May 19, 2022) “The Town of...
BARNSTABLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Part of Route 195 closed in Mansfield after crash

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 195 at is closed at Storrs Road and Conantville Road in Mansfield due to a car versus bus crash on Thursday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. State police received a report of a motor vehicle crash around 9:00 a.m. involving a Windham Region Transit bus. Injuries were reported […]
MANSFIELD, MA
vnexplorer.net

Cape Cod's opioid crisis

1/20 SLIDES © Reuters Ashlee Northup, 33, a resident of Cape Cod who has been sober for the past six years, poses for a portrait in Sandwich, Massachusetts, April 3, 2022. As a prior drinker, Northup knows firsthand what addiction is like. Now, six years later she has seen many friends lose their life to opioid addiction on the Cape. “I’ve seen more friends die than walk along the path of recovery with me; somewhere between 15-20 at least,” Northup said during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Mel Musto.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Crashes close section of Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Two separate traffic crashes closed a section of Route 28 in Yarmouth. The crashes happened shortly after 9 PM Monday near Springer Lane. A total of six vehicles were involved. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Three others were treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Higgins Crowell and West Yarmouth Roads until the scene could be cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crashes.
YARMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Now 72, Taunton Murderer Denied Parole

TAUNTON — A man serving a life sentence for beating another man to death in Taunton in July 1980 has been denied parole again, after spending more than four decades in prison. Now 72 years old, Kevin Coe started serving his sentence in 1981 for killing Frank Sikorski and...
TAUNTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy