ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Top ten Auburn football all-time receiving yard leaders

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cPr6_0fha2e1S00

Which former Auburn receivers will make the top ten all time receiving list?

Wide receiver is not a position within the Auburn Football program that has been as notorious as others like running back and quarterback. Nevertheless, there are some outstanding wide receivers on this list that have led Auburn to become a very well-respected program in the college football community. Only one Tiger from the last ten years has cracked this list, which shows how this Auburn football team runs its offense. In the SEC, teams do not throw the ball as much as they do in other power five conferences. This could be why Auburn has not had many receivers in their program recently on the all-time top ten receiving yard list.

Continue reading to see which former Auburn Tiger receivers are a part of the all-time program receiving yard list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKu2i_0fha2e1S00

10. Lawyer Tillman

1,808 Career Receiving Yards

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLThY_0fha2e1S00

9. Freddy Weygand

1,946 Career Receiving Yards

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XylxC_0fha2e1S00

8. Darvin Adams

1,978 Career Receiving Yards

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyZ1O_0fha2e1S00

7. Frank Sanders

1,998 Career Receiving Yards

© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxkGc_0fha2e1S00

6. Emory Blake

2,022 Career Receiving Yards

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJk5B_0fha2e1S00

5. Courtney Taylor

2,098 Career Receiving Yards

Photo By John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

4. Seth Williams

2,124 Career Receiving Yards

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ODKP_0fha2e1S00

3. Karsten Bailey

2,174 Career Receiving Yards

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7l5p_0fha2e1S00

2. Tyrone Goodson

2,283 Career Receiving Yards

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47shK4_0fha2e1S00

1. Terry Beasley

2,624 Career Receiving Yards

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It will be interesting to see if any Auburn wide receivers on the current roster could replace one of the names on this list. Auburn has some young stud receivers like Tar'varish Dawson and Jay Fair who have the skill to potentially hop onto this list if everything falls their way.

Perhaps the new regime of Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff will start to throw the ball more and add some receivers to this least in the near future. Receiver is a position of question on this current roster.

With Coach Ike Hilliard at the helm, the wide receiver position will hopefully become a strength of the Auburn Football program going forward. Hilliard has been coaching receivers in the NFL for a decade, so his experience should bring great things to this Auburn Football team.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Beasley
Person
Darvin Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#College Football#Usa Today Sports#Matt Bush#American Football#Sec#Auburn Tiger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
627
Followers
439
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy