2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Magic land first pick

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, but for 13 teams, draft season starts now.

Tuesday’s lottery saw the Orlando Magic win the top pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets to round out of the top three for the June 23 draft.

Sacramento, which had the seventh-best chance to land the top pick jumped to No. 4.

Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are among the top collegians who could go No. 1 overall.

Houston, Orlando and Detroit each had a 14 percent chance at coming away with the first pick.

The Knicks, who finished the 2021-22 season at 37-45, had a 2% chance to land the top pick, and will select No. 11.

The Pelicans are the lone team playoff team to have a lottery pick, thanks to the Anthony Davis trade with the embattled Lakers and will pick eighth.

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. Getty Images

Here is the full first-round 2022 NBA Draft Lottery order:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers