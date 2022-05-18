ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilby, Gordon set PRs in 200 meters

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — Sophomores Josie Kilby and Izzie Squire Southworth and senior Eric Gordon have shown themselves to be the “most reliable athletes” on Kent County’s outdoor track team, according to coach Rich Shaw.

They were the only Trojans to make the trip to Cambridge on May 5 for the North Bayside Conference championships.

This was the biggest meet of their high school careers, featuring eight of the nine schools in the conference’s North division and drawing as many as 19 competitors in some individual events.

Kilby had the best finish, 10th in the 200 meters in a personal best of 34.31 seconds. Squire Southworth was one step back, 11th in 34.46.

In the 100 meters, Kilby was 12th in 16.37 and Squire Southworth was 15th in 16.99.

Gordon also set a PR in the 200, placing 14th in 26.05.

At half that distance, he was 12th in 12.65.

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

