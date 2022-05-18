YUNGBLUD Unveils Title And Release Date For Third Album

Photo: Tom Pallant

All of YUNGBLUD 's music is personal, but his third album may be his most vulnerable one yet. And for that reason, the UK rocker decided to name it after himself.

"everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment," he wrote in an announcement post on Instagram, alongside a photo of the album art. "the difference here is that i have thought and felt this record so deeply. i went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. i studied it, i bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal."

"my message is the same, it will always be; i will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same," YUNGBLUD continued. "there is simply no other option. i hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love. you have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. you have given me a voice. so here is my story. why did i call it 'YUNGBLUD'? because nothing in my life has ever made more sense."

YUNGBLUD is slated for a September 2 release and can be pre-ordered here . Though the track list has yet to be revealed, YUNGBLUD has released two singles this year: "The Funeral" and "Memories."

See his announcement post below.