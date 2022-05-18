ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

South Portland tenants meet with state lawmaker to discuss rent increases

By WGME
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Low-income families from Redbank Village in South Portland, who are facing massive rent hikes, met with a state lawmaker who is pushing for rent control Tuesday night. Redbank Village is a 500-unit apartment complex in South Portland built during World War II. Many tenants...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Rental Rights | How you're protected under Maine law

STATEWIDE (WGME) -- As the housing crisis continues in Maine, the CBS13 I-TEAM continues to receive questions from renters about what their rights are under state law. If you have a lease, your rent terms are usually laid out in that document so, in most cases, your landlord can't increase rent while that lease is in place. Upon lease renewal, a landlord can increase your rent, but they have to give you notice in advance. That notice is usually laid out in your lease or by ordinances in certain municipalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
South Portland, ME
Government
City
South Portland, ME
South Portland, ME
Society
WGME

Families living in Bath hotels now searching for new places to stay

BATH (WGME) – Families living in Bath hotels are now searching for new places to stay. “It's very stressful,” Allison Chase, who is living at the Residence Inn by Marriott, said. “Very stressful.”. Chase and her family were packing up their belongings Friday morning. They had until...
BATH, ME
Q97.9

$25 Million Dollar Apartment Complex Coming to Auburn With 128 Units

128 one and two-bedroom apartments are planned near the Auburn Mall. The developer is A.R. Building Co is out of Pennsylvania and they are known for having rental units as their focus. For the Auburn project, they've got 30 acres on Mt. Auburn Avenue and they expect to spend $25 million. They will build 128 one and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story buildings. The two buildings will be connected with a clubhouse. There will also be a gym, pool, and laundry.
AUBURN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Control#Low Income Housing#Jrk Property Holdings#Wgme#Jrk Holdings
foxbangor.com

Maine Criminal Justice Academy graduates largest class in its history

VASSALBORO — The newest law enforcement officers in Maine graduated today. It was the largest class in the history of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. 68 police cadets ranging in age from 21 to 53 graduated in the ceremony this morning. The class included 11 females and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
penbaypilot.com

Belfast appoints new police chief

BELFAST — The Belfast City Council has appointed Bobby Cormier of Tilton, New Hampshire, as the city’s new police chief, making it official May 18 during a swearing-in ceremony in City Hall Council Chambers. Members of his family were in attendance as well as the members of the...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

The CAT returns: You can once again sail to Nova Scotia from Maine

BAR HARBOR Maine (WMTW) - It’s back — after three years without sailings, the CAT ferry is once again taking passengers from Nova Scotia to Maine. The ferry service between Bar Harbor to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia kicked off Thursday and will end on Oct. 10. The high-speed ferry...
94.9 HOM

Expect Delays on I-295 For the Next Five Weeks

You may want to plan ahead or find an alternate route. If you take I-295 to work or at any time during the workday, you can expect some delays in the next few weeks near one of the busiest exits in Portland. According to Press Herald, Portland officials claim that...
WGME

Exit 7 closures begin on I-295 in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Exit 7 on I-295 in Portland will be partially closed for at least a month. The city says the final phase of closures of I-295 Exit 7 (Franklin Street) for the Back Cove Sewer Separation Project will begin Thursday. All Exit 7 ramps, northbound and southbound, will...
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.

Comments / 0

Community Policy