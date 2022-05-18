ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: May 18 marks 42 years since Mount St. Helens eruption

By FOX 13 News Staff, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty-two years ago, Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington state erupted, killing 57 people. The blast sent more than 1,300 feet off the top and raining volcanic ash for miles around. Within minutes of a 5.1 earthquake...

Washington State
Chronicle

Two Climbers Rescued by Helicopter at Mount Rainier

Two climbers were rescued by helicopter from the Kautz Climbing Route on Mount Rainier Friday, according to the National Park Service. A U.S. Air Force Chinook helicopter with the 304th Air Rescue Squadron out of Portland attempted an early morning rescue operation, but it was unsuccessful due to heavy and erratic winds. They returned several hours later to assess conditions and extricated the first climber by hoist from the Kautz Glacier surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

Grim 2022 drought outlook for Western US offers warnings for the future

Much of the western U.S. has been in the grip of an unrelenting drought since early 2020. The dryness has coincided with record-breaking wildfires, intense and long-lasting heat waves, low stream flows and dwindling water supplies in reservoirs that millions of people across the region rely on. Heading into summer, the outlook is pretty grim. The National Weather Service’s latest seasonal update, on May 19, 2022, described drought persisting across most of the West and parts of the Great Plains. One driver of the Western drought has been persistent La Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific since the summer of...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Derecho damages property – and breaks hearts

Everyone will remember the day that the Big Storm hit. The derecho – a soot-black, boiling thunderhead that was hundreds of miles wide – rolled over large sections of our region last week. Everyone will remember where they were and what they were doing. My wife and I...
ENVIRONMENT

