ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, VT

Thieves Fail to Smile For the Camera While Trying to Rob a Northfield Savings Bank ATM

By Compass Vermont Staff
compassvermont.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, Vt. - The next time you are staring down an ATM during a transaction, it's a good idea to remember it's staring back at you, and recording while doing so....

www.compassvermont.com

Comments / 3

Related
WCAX

Police: St. Albans man holds knife at employee’s neck, shoplifts

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williston store employee trying to stop a shoplifter gets a knife held against their throat. Now, that has a St. Albans man in court Wednesday. 23-year-old John Martin was arrested. Williston Police say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Martin stole a chainsaw from Home Depot and...
newportdispatch.com

Newport man charged with 6 catalytic converter thefts

NEWPORT — The Newport Police Department has charged a man in connection with a series of recent catalytic converter thefts. Elijah Emerson, 31, of Newport, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, and unlawful mischief. Police received a call from a man who reported that the catalytic converter had...
NEWPORT, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Shoplifter allegedly holds knife to employee’s throat

Williston, VT — On Tuesday afternoon, the Williston Police Department were notified of a shoplifting incident in the Maple Tree Place development. Investigations reveal 23-year-old John L. Martin, of St. Albans, had stolen a chainsaw from Home Depot and then stole $1,700 worth of clothing and camping gear from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
WILLISTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, VT
State
Vermont State
Berlin, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Berlin, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Claremont man charged with attempted murder

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont man arrested in connection with a downtown shooting is due in court Thursday to answer to charges of attempted murder. Claremont Police arrested Nathan Pillsbury, 35, Wednesday on charges including attempted murder and armed robbery. They say officers responded to Main and Elm Street around 3 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Officers found evidence of the shooting but say the victim and suspect had left the scene.
CLAREMONT, NH
VTDigger

Case manager for vulnerable adults accused of stealing money from clients

A Rutland man has denied allegations he financially exploited several vulnerable adults while working with them. The defendant, Mark Lacomb, 39, is facing seven felony charges: one charge of uttering a forged or counterfeit instrument and six of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult of over $500. He is accused of...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Investigation: Stowe zip line death was preventable

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe zip line course will be closed this summer after state investigators say an employee’s death was preventable. Last September, Stowe Zip Tour Adventure employee Scott Lewis died after hitting an anchoring platform. Investigators found that a component of the lanyard supporting Lewis had...
STOWE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Vandalism#Property Crime#Fraud#Northfield Savings Bank
VTDigger

Amtrak train strikes tree, breaks window

An Amtrak train hit a tree in Claremont, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night en route to White River Junction, sustaining damage to a window, according to Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams. After striking the tree, the train continued to the White River Junction station at 30 mph, Abrams said. The train...
CLAREMONT, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
WCAX

Hinesburg Police alert residents of aggressive man

Vermont's largest hospital was forced to go without water for about an hour on Monday morning. Charity Clark announces run for Vermont attorney general. Another candidate has entered the race for Vermont attorney general. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Vermont couple shares bizarre story of bobcat attack

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Imagine sitting in your living room on a Friday morning and having a bobcat unexpectedly burst into your home. That is exactly what happened at a Vermont home. “It all happened within five seconds, even less,” Joyce Willett said. Willett was on her couch in...
WINDSOR, VT
WCAX

Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Springfield man is in serious condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont. Vermont State Police say around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, they received a call of a car versus motorcycle on Route 5 in Hartland. Police say when they arrived at the scene, a Toyota...
HARTLAND, VT
vpr.org

DOC reports fifth death at Vermont state prisons this year

A 56-year-old man held at the Vermont state prison in Springfield died Monday evening, state police say. He’s the fifth person to die at a state prison this year. David Goldstein was taken to Springfield Hospital on Monday afternoon after a medical event and treated, but he died at the hospital several hours later, state police said in a press release.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Sharon animal control officer resigns after allegedly shooting German shepherd in Tunbridge￼

Damon Dyer, 31, of Tunbridge is scheduled to be arraigned June 29 in Orange Superior Court on one count of cruelty to animals following an investigation by the Vermont Warden Service into the April shooting death of an 11-year-old German shepherd. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sharon animal control officer resigns after allegedly shooting German shepherd in Tunbridge￼.
TUNBRIDGE, VT
pallspera.com

37 Lords Road Orange, VT

This 5 Bedroom 5 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on May 18th 2022 with a list price $500,000. An original classic Vermont Farmhouse with attached Barn, garage, and suites for guests, family or rentals accented with perennial beds. The main house is the last remaining house of Lords Mill and has an original granite foundation, true lines and solid bones and has been owned by only 2 families since the beginning. Guest and family suite and 2 rental units were created later in the attached barn and shed by the second owner. This 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom property with the newer addition of a spacious family room heated with a cozy wood stove could serve as a family compound, investment for Airbnb or long-term rentals or a retreat center for your imagination. New roof in 2014 and new floors in 2017 and 2022. Take your fishing pole and walk across the quiet dead end road to the trail leading to Dix Reservoir or sit by the babbling brook that lies next to the property. This historic Vermont gem is an opportunity waiting. Also listed as Multi-family property MLS #4910500.
ORANGE, VT
WCAX

Car fire causes early morning slowdowns on I-89

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire slowed early morning drivers on Interstate 89 in the area of Bolton Thursday. The fire caused the northbound side of the interstate to go down to one lane. Crews worked to put the car fire out. There was no immediate word on injuries...
RICHMOND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy