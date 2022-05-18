ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings to pick No. 4 in the 2022 NBA Draft

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVgWz_0fhZzPkM00

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings will have the No. 4 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft in June.

The Kings drew the pick in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, which involved the other 13 teams. Sacramento failed to reach the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, an NBA record, after finishing the 2021-22 campaign at 30-52.

Pete Carroll on honorary degree: ‘This really goes deep’

Prior to Tuesday, the Kings had the 7.5% best odds of getting the No. 1 pick. Sacramento had a 7-8% chance of getting a top-four pick, 19.7% chance of receiving the No. 7 pick, 34.1% chance of eighth overall pick and 12% at picking ninth.

The Houston Rockets (No. 3), Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 2) and the Orlando Magic (No. 1) round out the top four picks.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

UPDATE: Police find missing Sacramento teenagers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for two missing teenage girls that were last seen at Valley High School on Friday. Inez Rodriguez, 15, is 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey “Pink” brand zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Patrick Beverley's Girlfriend, Mandana, Is Going Viral

Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ktxl#The Sacramento Kings#Nba Draft Lottery#The Houston Rockets#The Barclays Center#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
FOX40

Six people sent to hospital following ‘major accident’ in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Fire Department issued a mass casualty incident declaration following a major vehicle accident along eastbound highway 12 at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to California Highway Patrol Solano, six vehicles were involved in the crash and six people have been transported to local hospitals for minor injuries. The […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Golden Fire forward progress stopped

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden Fire has reached 25-acres as of 12:37 p.m., but forward progress has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE NEU (Nevada, Yuba, Placer) Unit. The fire started in the six-o’clock hour on Friday morning as a half-acre structure fire at Ridge Road and Celestial Valley Road south of Camptonville, according […]
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond takes hilarious shot at Warriors villain Barkley

Charles Barkley has been a villain in the Bay Area for the better part of two decades. It began in 2007 when he dissed the city of Oakland after the Warriors upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks. In the early days of the Warriors' dynasty, Barkley refused to believe a core of "jump shooters" like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could bring home an NBA championship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Charles Barkley 'Hates' 1 Major City: Fans React

Charles Barkley is never afraid of sharing his mind on anything. On TNT's "Inside the NBA" a few days ago, he dissed the city of San Francisco. He can't stand that city for some reason. "We are going to hell, I mean San Francisco," Barkley said. "I hate San Francisco....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

California getting new state park for 1st time in 13 years

California will acquire a sprawling former farm property in the San Joaquin Valley and create a new state park for the first time in 13 years. The park is planned for Dos Rios Ranch, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet southwest of Modesto. The property will become California’s 280th state park and the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Police: Stockton resident shoots at intruders during possible armed robbery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A possible armed home robbery in Stockton on Tuesday morning turned into a shooting between the resident and the robbers, according to the Stockton Police Department.  Salvador Cervantes said he got an alarming phone call around 5:30 Tuesday morning. “My son calls and says, ‘Hey dad, there’s two guys waiting for […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

California winner of $316.3 million Powerball prize comes forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, the California State Lottery announced the name of the person who purchased a winning Powerball jackpot prize ticket at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento back in January. Orlando Zavala Lozano won $316.3 million after splitting the $632.6 million jackpot prize with a couple from Wisconsin that also bought a winning […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland A's fans staying home in droves; Coliseum attendance plummets

OAKLAND -- All eyes are on the Golden State Warriors as they kick off the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night in San Francisco, while the city the Warriors left behind is also getting some attention for the lack of eyes. The Oakland Athletics are now averaging just over 8,000 fans per game - down from more than 20,000 in 2019 - and the empty seats are becoming something of a spectacle.    "I moved here in 1980," said  Mary Ann Waterman as she arrived at Wednesday's matinee at the Oakland Coliseum. "Billy Martin was the manager. I've been A's fan ever since....
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

FOX40

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy