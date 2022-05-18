Sacramento Kings to pick No. 4 in the 2022 NBA Draft

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings will have the No. 4 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft in June.

The Kings drew the pick in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, which involved the other 13 teams. Sacramento failed to reach the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, an NBA record, after finishing the 2021-22 campaign at 30-52.

Prior to Tuesday, the Kings had the 7.5% best odds of getting the No. 1 pick. Sacramento had a 7-8% chance of getting a top-four pick, 19.7% chance of receiving the No. 7 pick, 34.1% chance of eighth overall pick and 12% at picking ninth.

The Houston Rockets (No. 3), Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 2) and the Orlando Magic (No. 1) round out the top four picks.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

