We have a 1-1 series as things shift to Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston took control early in Game 2 and never let Miami into the game. It was impressive. Lead guard Marcus Smart returned to the lineup in Game 2, and his presence was definitely felt all over the floor — he nearly posted a triple-double. The Heat have to be concerned with how their backcourt responds on the road.

MIAMI, FL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO