When Jim Ross spoke on last week’s episode of the Grilling JR Podcast about Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ health issues, Roberts apparently took exception to it. The AEW Commentator said Roberts’ “isn’t in good health,” while talking about how he is battling breathing issues as well as having surgeries he still has to undergo. Ross noted that is a huge reason we don’t see him on AEW as often. Roberts responded back, refuting his comments on Twitter by saying it’s totally untrue and that he’ll be around for a long time on his social media account.

