Vermont Governor Scott Tweets His Plan to Run For Reelection

CONCORD, N.H. — In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, the field of Republican challengers might not yet be set, and the shape of the district itself remains unsettled. The Republican establishment had high hopes for Jeff Cozzens, the congressional candidate who last month dropped out of the race to...
A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
There is a new treatment option for people who suffer from long-term depression available at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. A bipartisan deal in Congress would expand benefits and resources for veterans who were around burn pits during their service. Vermont says goodbye to COVID dashboard. Updated: 5 hours ago. Many Vermonters...
Live call-in discussion: From passing an $8 billion budget to reforming the pension program for state employees and cutting taxes for families with young children, Vermont’s lawmakers accomplished a lot this session. But there were still a few key bills that got vetoed or where a compromise couldn't be...
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord have made another attempt to break a stalemate over a new congressional district map, but it remains unclear whether the governor will support it. Gov. Chris Sununu has rejected two earlier Republican proposals and demanded two competitive districts. The New Hampshire Supreme Court...
Every two years, the United States Federation of Worker Cooperatives (USFWC) conducts an “economic census” to identify and study worker-owned and worker-managed businesses across the country. The organization’s latest State of the Sector report reveals, perhaps unsurprisingly, that, in raw numbers, New York and California lead the U.S. in “democratic workplaces,” with 110 and 99, respectively, out of 612 counted nationwide.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters over the past two years have relied on the state’s COVID dashboard for daily updates of reported cases, hospitalizations, and other statistics. But the department as of Wednesday has discontinued the dashboard, saying those daily case counts are less useful as the state moves into the endemic phase of the virus.
Abbott Laboratories, whose plant was shut down by the Food and Drug Administration, was the biggest supplier of formula to Vermont’s Women, Infants and Children program.
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation today announced more than $2.1 million in awards for the 2023 Vermont Better Roads Program to support municipal road projects that improve water quality and result in maintenance cost savings. The grant funds totaling $2,190,100 are provided by AOT in partnership with...
The Vermont Department of Health plans to “phase out” the Covid-19 case dashboard that has been the centerpiece of its data reporting since March 2020, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said at a press conference Tuesday, May 10. The dashboard — part of a collection of Covid data available...
In the Vermont Department of Health’s second weekly surveillance report, which coincides with its final update of the Covid-19 data dashboard, Vermont reported its fourth week with more than 50 patients hospitalized with the virus.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Monday signed a bill that would begin the process of finding out where the gaps are in the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont. WCAX News has reported before on how advocates for eating disorder treatment, patients and families say the state lacks higher levels of care.
The fact that our flagship university promoted their position without rebuttal should be a big issue for all Vermonters, regardless of your heritage.
“Chatting with your friends is not a strategy for changing anything,” she told students during a visit to her alma mater, Brattleboro Union High School. “Change happens because we act.”
BARRE, Vt. — Hiring teachers and school staff has been challenging for districts in our region. School districts are seeing an unprecedented number of open positions. TheVermont Principal Association says there are around 1,000 open jobs around the state. "Hard to find licensed teachers, especially in areas like special...
Getting rid of lake overflows and no-swim signs -- Vergennes is upgrading its wastewater treatment facility. Incumbent Phil Scott says he will seek another term as Vermont Governor. Planned Parenthood to close five clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire. Updated: 4 hours ago. On June 12th, the Planned Parenthood clinics in...
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued the first license for the state's fledgling fully legal weed market, a milestone in the work to get the industry up and running. At its weekly meeting on Monday, the board gave Rutland Craft Cannabis, a small indoor cultivator based in Brandon, the green-light to start growing. The owner was deemed a social-equity applicant — someone from a group disadvantaged by the nation's war on drugs, including Black or Hispanic applicants. The board is prioritizing such entrepreneurs as it reviews applications.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Close to 12,000 educators can visit Vermont State Parks for free this summer. This program is thanks to a new collaboration between the agencies of Education and Natural Resources. All school employees are being given the chance to grab a free season day pass to all 55 Vermont State Parks. It’s part of an “Educator Appreciation Initiative” by the Agency of Education.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Cannabis Control Board issued its first license on Monday for retail marijuana cultivation in Vermont. Officials say more licenses are in the pipeline but frustration is growing for some who are trying to plant their roots in the industry. Despite a slight delay in the...
