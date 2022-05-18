ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC jails still ‘potentially life-threatening’ despite Eric Adams’ efforts, reform report says

By Craig McCarthy, Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wrh60_0fhZykRM00

The conditions in the troubled city jail systems are still “severe and potentially life-threatening” despite Mayor Eric Adams’ effort to make progress at the facilities during the first few months in office, a new federal monitor reform report says.

The 30-page blueprint for reform was ordered up by Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain last month — telling Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina that she expected “real progress.”

The “action plan” outlines numerous changes — many of which have been suggested over the years — to fix the issues inside the jails.

“The conditions in the jails continue to be of grave concern,” federal monitor Steve Martin writes.

Among the top fixes, Martin says the DOC needs to still address staffing issues with roughly 1,100 staffers calling out each day.

Martin concedes under the new administration that the number of people calling out since has improved, with that figure ballooning to 2,500 last year, but says the current levels are still “far too high.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSr0d_0fhZykRM00
Monitor Steve Martin said the issues in the jails are a “grave concern.”
JUSTIN LANE/EPA

Some other issues the report calls for are:

  • A June 30 deadline for DOC to resolve its a massive backlog of disciplinary cases.
  • A deadline for the department to implement security recommendations including the development of a “housing and management strategy” for inmates that have engaged in serious acts of violence and “pose a heightened security risk to the safety of other incarcerated individuals and staff.”
  • “A new citywide recruitment campaign to find qualified candidates for the following positions: (1) individuals with correctional expertise to serve in leadership positions, (2) attorneys and support staff for the Trials and Legal Division, (3) staff to backfill civilian roles.”

Martin’s report also offers an optimistic take on the new administration’s focus to reform the jails, saying Molina and he “had frequent and substantive communications.”

“While several actions in the early days of the current administration’s tenure were cause for concern (i.e., termination of the Disciplinary Manager without a bona fide reason and a concerning lack of transparency), as discussed in more detail in the section below, the City and the Department have since taken concrete steps,” the federal monitor writes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YquUn_0fhZykRM00
Mayor Adams speaks after announcing his pick for Department of Correction Commissioner, Louis Molina.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/ZUMAPRESS.com

He credits the new commissioner with creating a new leadership structure, a new focus on security, addressing the backlog of misconduct cases and making a timeline to fix the doors at the Robert Davoren Complex.

Martin says the admin will “face obstacles” but ” if the City and the Department approaches them with the courage to meet each obstacle creatively, aggressively, and with the requisite perseverance.”

Mayor Adams said in a statement that he “appreciated the monitor’s partnership and recognition of the important work to build safer jails.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQszs_0fhZykRM00
Louis Molina was expected by Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain to have “real progress” with the jail system.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutters

“As the plan makes clear, with the proposed time, we have a strategy to aggressively untangle the dysfunction that has plagued the island and set it on a path of real and enduring reform,” Adams said, adding “the city is committed to doing it.”

Both sides will be back in court on May 24 to discuss any changes.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Court brings back NYC ban on police restraint during arrests

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has reinstated a New York City law that prohibits the city’s police officers from putting pressure on a person’s torso while making an arrest. That reverses a lower court ruling which labeled the measure “unconstitutionally vague.” The court ruled Thursday the law is clear in what officers can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Port Authority, MTA crackdown on toll evasion, fake or obstructed license plates

NEW YORK -- The MTA, Port Authority and their law enforcement partners are kicking off the summer driving season with a campaign to nab people who drive with fake or obstructed license plates.It costs the agencies millions of dollars and officials are determined to go after drivers who break the law to avoid tolls, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday.On May 17, the driver of a black BMW thought he scored a free ride when he used a mechanical device to cover his rear license plate and passed through the cashless entry into the Holland Tunnel.Port Authority cops had the last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Agreement reached for 24/7 speed cameras in New York City

NEW YORK -- An agreement has been reached between state lawmakers and city leaders to have speed cameras in New York City operating 24/7.Right now, they turn off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.The legislation would extend the program for three years.While state lawmakers still have to pass the law, Mayor Eric Adams called this a "significant step" in making our streets safer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams tests subway weapons detection technology at City Hall

NEW YORK -- With the epidemic of gun violence continuing unabated, Mayor Eric Adams is using the very seat of government, City Hall, to try out a high-tech weapons detection system he hopes to install in subways and schools.CBS2's Marcia Kramer got a firsthand look Thursday.After that gunman shot up the Sunset Park subway, the mayor vowed to use every bit of new technology he could find to stop people from from carrying and using weapons. He is using City Hall as a guinea pig to test out a new system that looks like ones used at airports."This has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
fox5ny.com

Crisis on Rikers Island

Faced with the deadline to come up with an action plan to fix the notorious Rikers Island jail complex or face a federal takeover, Mayor Eric Adams submitted to a federal monitor a 40-page document detailing how his administration intends to target violence and staff shortages at the facility. The mayor's action plan has satisfied the federal monitor for now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Lawmakers likely to extend NYC speed cameras for 3 years

New York state lawmakers appear to have struck a deal on a bill that will allow New York City to extend its soon-to-expire speed camera program and keep the devices running 24 hours a day. State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, D-Brooklyn, introduced legislation late Thursday that would allow the cameras in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
worldnewsera.com

Kathy Hochul signs executive orders

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced an array of executive orders and new legislation Wednesday in response to a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead last week. The shooting, which authorities said was racially motivated, unfolded at a Tops Friendly Markets store in a historically Black neighborhood. The 18-year-old suspected gunman shot shoppers inside and outside the store, taking the lives of mothers, fathers, friends and longtime activists in the community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themonroesun.com

Bronx man sentenced for his part in massive burglary ring

HARTFORD, CT — Monroe police officers joined other law enforcement agencies in an investigation, spanning from Connecticut to New York and beyond, following a break-in at the Verizon store at 464 Main St. It led to the arrest and conviction of a Bronx man for his participation in a “brazen burglary ring,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Attorneys#Department Of Corrections#Doc#Epa
Gothamist.com

'This isn’t just normal attrition': Why city workers say they’re quitting

For Jeremiah Cedeño, working in city government had always felt like a higher calling, something the 34-year-old Bronx native attributes to having been raised in the church. Cedeño viewed himself as a potential lifer in city government. He had worked for three different municipal agencies over the last four years, most recently the Human Resource Administration, which oversees public assistance. But his feelings about his employer dramatically soured over the last year, and he quit several weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx woman with no criminal history charged with murder for September bar fight shooting

A woman with no criminal history has been charged with murder for a September shooting that stemmed from a Bronx bar fight, police said Thursday. Melissa Bell, 32, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession in the Sept. 4 shooting. Her accomplice is still being sought. The shooting stemmed from an argument inside a bar that spilled out onto the street ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5ny.com

Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Parents of 11-year-old shooting victim make emotional plea for justice

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — For the first time since their 11-year-old daughter was gunned down by a stray bullet on Monday, the parents of Kyhara Tay spoke out about their loss, and the grief they are living with. Meanwhile, the gunman and at least two other people involved in the shooting remain at large. […]
BRONX, NY
MyChesCo

Four Men Arrested for Interstate Catalytic Converter Thefts

NEWARK, NJ — Four men were charged on Thursday, May 12, for their roles in a scheme to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in New Jersey and transport the stolen goods to New York, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Carlos Gonzalez Sabino, 27, and Marcos Rivas Cruz, 21,...
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy