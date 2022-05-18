Tuesday evening severe weather update for southeastern Nebraska

Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast video. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mostly sunny Wednesday, conditions over the next 24 hours will be changing and it will happen really quick as well. Firstly, Thursday morning, the area was experiencing mild conditions with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and even a few 70s...
NEBRASKA CITY – Counties that favored governor candidate Charles Herbster by the highest percentage in this year’s primary election, also favored Donald Trump for president in 2020 by margins as high as 97 percent. Herbster won 30 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, but lost the Republican nomination to Jim...
The Gracie Creek Pond in Loup County will be closed temporarily to fishing and public access as work on its rehabilitation will begin with equipment mobilization May 23. Frenchman Lake #1 is also receiving a "shot in the arm". Windy condition fishing tips and more, watch video for complete story:
UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota. Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.
HALSEY, Neb. — The Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey is temporarily closed thanks to a fire burning there. "The closure is necessary to provide for public and firefighter safety," said Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands in a Facebook post just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
KEARNEY — A Kearney High School team earned second place in the Western Nebraska Personal Finance Competition. The Personal Finance challenge is a state-wide competition that starts with an online test for all schools in Nebraska. There are three regions which include Lincoln, Omaha and Western Nebraska. Teams of...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the...
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Two Iowa men have sued the Nebraska State Patrol, claiming they were wrongfully arrested and had false information released about their arrests. Paul Shimer and Cody Hagle, both of Iowa, filed the lawsuit Monday in Dawson Couny District Court. According to the lawsuit, Shimer was a...
Kim Young knows what it's like to travel hundreds of miles to have an abortion in a state she doesn't call home.
Great crowds showed up at Omaha Burke High School for one of the best events of the year, the state track and field meet. Classes A and B are set to compete Wednesday and continue Thursday with Classes C and D, set for Friday and Saturday. In Class A, a...
Nebraska's unemployment rate dropped below 2% in April. The state reported a preliminary rate for April of 1.9%, which it reports is the lowest ever. Rates of 1.7% originally reported in December and 1.7% reported in November were eventually revised upward. The 1.9% rate, which was down from 2% in...
Nebraska’s April revenue receipts have broken a record. The State’s gross receipts for last month were over one billion dollars and net receipts were at $939 million. At $375 million above projections, April 2022 marks the largest net revenue increase in state history. To put this into perspective, in April 2014, net revenue receipts were $483 million. This April brought in nearly double that.
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Political consultant Ryan Horn thinks the race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District could be close. "Tony Vargas has proven he's a good fundraiser and a hard campaigner." Early polling likens the district to a horse race. Incumbent Don Bacon wants to keep his seat and challenger...
United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 17 unsealed Indictments charging 19 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The new Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln is unveiled. Governor Pete Ricketts was among those on hand for the unveiling and tour. The new facility designation represents the joining of the former Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. In addition to...
