Brush Pick-Up The City of Naperville is helping residents with some spring cleanup by resuming its curbside bulk brush collection starting the week of May 9. The collections are split up into five different districts. Residents can find their specific pick-up periods along with an interactive brush collection map on the city’s website. The city asks that branches be between three to eight feet long and no thicker than six inches in diameter, and be neatly stacked on the parkway in front of the resident’s house, cut sides facing the street. They should not be tied or bundled, and any branches with thorns should be put in a separate bunch. Residents should put the branches out the Sunday before collection begins for their area, with pick-up taking place throughout the week.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO