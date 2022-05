The judges of the Lake Circuit and Superior Courts, pursuant to Trial Rule 81(B), give notice of amendments to the local court rules and find good cause to deviate from the schedule for amending local rules under Trial Rule 81(D). All new text is shown by underlining and deleted text is shown by strikethrough. Notice has been given to the public by posting on the website of the Lake County Clerk and on the Indiana Judicial Website, and by furnishing a copy to the officers of the Lake County Bar Association.

