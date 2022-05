COLUMBIA, S.C. — Workers at the Starbucks on Millwood Avenue in Columbia are on strike after they said they have received backlash from the company while trying to unionize. “Our manager was fired and that was kind of a breaking point for us.” said Barista Sarah Grace Chandler. Chandler Tells News 19 the efforts to unionize started in January, but the process began in early March.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO