Hattiesburg, MS

MHSAA 3A Softball State Championship: Booneville's Hallie Burns does it all in 6-1 win over Enterprise-Clarke

By Tyler Cleveland
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onbzB_0fhZySVA00

HATTIESBURG — Booneville pitcher Hallie Burns may be a sophomore, but she’s got as much championship experience as anyone in Class 3A.

It was all on display Tuesday afternoon, when Burns went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and pitched a three-hit, one-run game in the circle to lift the Blue Devils over Enterprise-Clarke 6-1 in the opening game of the 2022 3A State Championship series at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

“I had kind of been in a slump (at the plate),” Burns said. “I was hitting well and then we hit district play and I said ‘Whoo, my average is not where it needs to be.’”

If that’s true, Tuesday should serve as a reminder of just how dangerous she can be.

Burns put the Blue Devils on the board in the first inning, driving in A Nelson from second with a double to right-center. Booneville plated two more runs in the inning — on an RBI double from Madison Owens and a run-scoring single from Maddix Lambert — to take a 3-0 lead.

“That was huge, getting those runs,” Burns said. “We’ve had games where we didn’t score for six, seven, even eight innings, and it’s so much tougher to pitch in those type of games.”

Burns didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning, when Delaney Perry broke up the no-hitter with a seeing-eye single back up the middle.

The Blue Devils picked up an insurance run in the fifth on Owens’ RBI single and added two more in the sixth when Amelia Nelson and Burns delivered back-to-back hits to drive in a run.

They led it 6-0 by the time Enterprise-Clarke finally responded in the bottom of the sixth. Kylee Dewitt reached on an error, stole second and came home to score on C Stroud’s ensuing single.

But Burns got two strikeouts and a fly-out to get out of that jam, then worked around a one-out walk in the seventh inning to preserve the win.

Burns allowed just three hits in seven innings with two walks. She struck out eight, and the Bulldogs’ only run was unearned.

The Blue Devils banged out their six runs on nine hits and two walks.

“Their pitcher wasn’t that different from the last one we faced (in North State),” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “So it wasn’t like it was a big change in speed, and I think our momentum from that series just carried over into this game today.”

Game Two in the series is set for 5 p.m. Friday.

WAPT

Rebels golf team has historic outing in NCAA Tournament

OXFORD, Miss. — For the first time since 2017 the Ole Miss men's golf team will compete in the NCAA Championships. Jackson Suber led the Rebels by winning the Norman Regional Individual title. He is the first Rebel to win a Regional in program history. Ole Miss will travel...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch flag at half-staff for 2019 Hall of Fame inductee

You may notice the Olive Branch flag at City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today. The City announced Thursday the action is in respect to Dan Williams, a 2019 Olive Branch Hall of Fame inductee, who passed away Sunday, May 15 at the age of 75. According to the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WJTV 12

Winners of 2022 Best Deviled Egg Competition announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association announced the winners of the 2022 Mississippi Best Deviled Egg competition. Tying for the honor are “Truffle Deviled Eggs,” the creation of Chef Nic Swogger with City Grocery in Oxford, and “Deviled Eggs,” a staple on the menu at Table […]
FLOWOOD, MS
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in Mississippi

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Boyce Upholt gives an overview of new restaurants in Mississippi. Bar Muse | Oxford. As the head bartender at Saint Leo, an acclaimed Italian restaurant on Oxford’s central...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Cold Front Expected to Cool Things Down in North Mississippi This Weekend

After a week of August-like temperatures across the Mid-South, a cold front moving into Lafayette County this weekend should cool things off for a few days. The front is expected to move into the area on Saturday night, bringing rain and the possibility of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
nddist.com

Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
GRENADA, MS
