Saint Peter, MN

Music festival to come to St. Peter

By Aaron Stuve
KEYC
 3 days ago

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A local group is bringing a music festival to St. Peter this summer. The Minnesota Original Music Festival will feature musical artists from...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

State lawmakers ‘Free the Growler’

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - At last, the growler is free; free to sell for the five largest breweries in Minnesota. Before Friday, breweries that produce 20,000 barrels of beer had certain limitations, including not being able to sell 64-ounce growlers at their facilities. “People are confused. They go in...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Saint Peter’s Malz receives Golden Apple Award

More than 30 businesses from around the area took over the school grounds to bring students a hands-on experience. Gustavus Adolphus College celebrating recent opening of Lund Center. Updated: 7 hours ago. The 72,000-square foot facility is filled with state-of-the-art health and wellness opportunities. St. Peter Public Schools sees drop...
SAINT PETER, MN
KEYC

MnDOT to host public open house for Hwy 22 project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to an open house event. The event, which will be held on Wed., May 25, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport Lobby, should provide information on the the Hwy 22 project from Mankato to St. Peter.
MANKATO, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saint Peter, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Peter, MN
Government
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Storms Brought Damaging Hail, Winds, & Heavy Rain to SE Minnesota

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not received any reports of significant storm damage locally but it's suspected the strong thunderstorms that began pounding the region yesterday and continued through the night and into the morning contributed to power outages in Rochester affecting nearly 2000 homes and businesses. The storm...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Storm reports from across North Iowa and southern Minnesota on Thursday

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the area today, producing large hail and some high wind gusts. There have been over 40 reports of hail and wind through 8 PM Thursday. Several of these reports were for large hail of quarter to golf ball size in SW Rochester and also south of Albert Lea near Emmons, MN. There was even one report of hail larger than baseballs south of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Musical Artists#Musicians
fox9.com

Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY #FISHING UPDATE – MAY 19, 2022

Last week’s fishing opener made many walleye anglers very happy! Jigs and minnows fished slowly in depths of 4-12 feet were very effective and are expected to remain so until the end of the month. The bays and lakes with the highest water temperatures were the most productive. Please be aware that some waters in northern Minnesota have extremely high water levels and public accesses may not be accessible.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Minnesota

Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

A Staggering Amount Of Water Has Been Flowing Into Lake Superior

In a complete turnaround from last summer, there has been an unbelievable amount of water flowing into Lake Superior this spring. As we often say, if you don't like the weather here in Minnesota, wait five minutes and it'll change, right? Well, things certainly HAVE changed here in the North Star State, at least when it comes to the amount of water in the largest of Minnesota's 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KEYC

Iowa family set to make Family Feud debut Friday night

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa family is getting the chance of a lifetime. The Mielke’s will compete on the big screen in one of America’s favorite game shows Friday night: Family Feud. “Now from the experience, we figured out it was much easier to figure...
IOWA STATE

