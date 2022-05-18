ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards land No. 10 pick in NBA Draft Lottery

By Jose Umana
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosé Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Nba Draft Lottery#Prince George#Wtop#The Montgomery Sentinel#Orlando Sentinel#Pressbox#Diamondback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy