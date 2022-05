The Rome Free Academy baseball team scored seven runs in the first two innings in an 11-3 win over visiting Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League. For the Black Knights, Jake Premo was 3-for-4 with a double and home run. He scored three times and drove in one. Marco Macri had two hits including a home run, with three runs and two RBIs. Jack Lawless singled and doubled with two RBIs and a run. Marco Sparace had two hits, four RBIs and scored once.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO