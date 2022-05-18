Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Banner; Kimball; North Sioux; South Sioux HARD FREEZE WARNING FOR SATURDAY MORNING WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible tonight into Sunday morning. * WHERE...In Wyoming, East Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Northern Sioux County, Southern Sioux County, Kimball County and Banner County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0