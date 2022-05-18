ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NAACP director: Elected officials should penalize racist language

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaKNw_0fhZwmhs00

As federal prosecutors look at possible hate crime charges for the 18-year-old suspect in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting, the local chapter of the NAACP is demanding further action.

Wilbur Aldridge, the Mid-Hudson and Westchester regional director, says the outpour of condolences for the victims is not enough.

"People are really extremely angry, annoyed and hurt,” he says. “Saying ‘we won't tolerate this’ has become such a cliche."

Aldridge says this is why he's demanding efforts to follow the dialogue.

"Put in some preventative measures and educate people so that people understand that how you're feeling is not something that you necessarily can express,” he says.

This call comes as authorities allege the suspect wrote a 180-page hateful rant of race and links to the "great replacement" theory, which is a conspiracy that people of color are "replacing" white voters as part of a political plan.

Aldridge is calling on elected officials — from the local, state to national levels — to put a penalty on racist language.

"Yes, I believe in freedom of speech. I don't believe in hate speech that's going to create and provide an atmosphere to be assaulting other people in any way," says Aldridge.

The call for pertinent preventive measures resonates with Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, LGBTQ people and Jewish communities who find themselves in a similar situation.

"On the issue of securing our community and making the investments necessary to do so, on the issues of educating against hate, on the issues of taking as many measures as we can to combat hate in conjunction with law enforcement on all levels, our community is united,” Ari Rosenblum, the CEO of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County.

Advocates are calling for communities to contact elected officials and urge them to put more in place as many pin their hopes on more than just talks, thoughts and prayers, but action.

Comments / 2

Related
News 12

Department of Justice unveils new initiatives to combat hate crimes

The Department of Justice on Friday unveiled three new initiatives aimed at combating hate crimes. The new initiatives include new guidance for law enforcement and community organizations on raising awareness and preventing hate crimes. These actions come just days after ten people were killed in a racially-motivated shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket.
BUFFALO, NY
Slate

Reparations for Racist Violence?

The recent massacre targeting the Black community in Buffalo has led to strong words from President Biden and other leaders, denouncing white supremacist violence. But for the remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and their descendants, those words ring hollow. On this week’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Damario Solomon-Simmons, a civil rights lawyer who is leading an effort to win reparations for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors. He won a historic legal victory this month, but argues that the president has failed to follow through on promises to do everything he could to pursue justice for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul dismisses question about past NRA endorsement

Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down on state plans to reduce gun violence in the aftermath of Buffalo's mass shooting over the weekend, dismissing questions Wednesday about gubernatorial opponent U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi's calls for Hochul to be held accountable for her high favorability rating with the National Rifle Association during her tenure in Congress in the early 2010s.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Racial Injustice#Racism#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Lgbtq#Jewish
Investigative Post

Radical right makes school board inroads

Who are the far right groups that helped elect 22 candidates to boards of education across Western New York?. Eleven newly elected school board candidates in Erie and Niagara counties are only two degrees of separation away from Western New York’s radical right. That is to say, they were...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
MSNBC

SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Online threats still plague WNY schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School districts and some businesses around Western New York are coping with yet another wave of social media threats. And while police continue to stress they are not credible after investigating them, precautions and the impact are still factors for those institutions. Niagara Falls School Superintendent...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
saobserver.com

‘…IT SHOULDN’T TAKE A WHITE SUPREMACIST TO SHOOT UP OUR COMMUNITY FOR PEOPLE TO CARE…’

White Supremacist Plans, Re-hearses, and Executes 10 Black people in Buffalo, NY Grocery Store. On Saturday, May 14th, 18-year-old Peyton Gendron opened fire in Tops supermarket in Buffalo New York killing ten and injuring three others. In hopes of “cleansing” the nation, 11 of the 13 victims are Black, two were white. The gunman drove 200 miles away from hometown of Conklin, N.Y. arriving in east Buffalo a day before to conduct “reconnaissance” on the grocery store, authorities said. Like San Antonio, the east side is the heart of the Black community in Buffalo and is still predominantly a black neighborhood. Marlene Brown, 58, resident of Buffalo and who lives blocks away from the grocery store for more than a decade said “We don’t want to be protected after the fact,” “We want to be protected like we matter,” and “without it taking a white supremacist shooting up our community.” She added, “Time and time again they’ve shown nobody cares about us here. It’s a pattern.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
2 On Your Side

Elmwood Village Charter School investigating social media threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A hold-in place has been issued for the Elmwood Village Charter School District following a social media threat. In a letter to parents, the Elmwood Village Charter School District said it was made aware of a threat where "schools in Buffalo are indicted as targets." The school district went on to say that local law enforcement has been contacted. In response, a police presence was sent to both school campuses Wednesday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy