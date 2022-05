MARQUETTE & ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette County school districts are taking the next steps with building improvement projects. At the beginning of this month voters in both the Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) district and NICE Community School District overwhelmingly said yes to sinking funds. Facilities at Marquette Area Public Schools and NICE Community Schools will continue to see improvements thanks to community support. NICE has a $950,000 sinking fund approved for the next decade. The NICE Community Schools District Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said the money will go to good use.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO