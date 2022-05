MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette business is offering a unique backyard service now that spring clean-up is in full swing. Yooper Pooper Scooper is now offering spring services for the Marquette community. The business has one goal, to provide a clean environment for your pets to roam. Services can range from weekly to twice a week or every other week. The owner of Yooper Pooper Scooper, Brant Rose said that they are surprised to have seen a variety of clientele.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO