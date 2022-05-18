ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Health Department says Mosquito found positive for West Nile Virus in Tulsa County

By Dominique O'Neill, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — According to Tulsa Health Department, the County is putting out several traps in the area near McClure Park and through parts of East Tulsa.

“My concerns for this area and this park is for the children primarily because they like to play and run around here and the adults as well,” said Ollisha Warren, a local that lives near McClure Park.

She continued, “I like to come and ride my bike and I definitely don’t want to get bite by mosquitos with any viruses or anything of that nature.”

West Nile effects people differently. Some don’t get sick, according to the Tulsa Health Department.

While others can experience a fever in extreme circumstances muscle weakness and even paralysis. It’s rare, but west Nile can be deadly.

Because of that, the Tulsa Health Department has a plan in place to address it.

“In Tulsa County we set out 20 to 25 traps to collect mosquitos in different areas of the county for surveillance,” Mandy Dixon with Tulsa Health Department said.

Dixon continued, “Were going to do our additional surveillance and response efforts in that area to prevent those mosquitoes from continuing to multiple hopefully not spread throughout more areas of the community.”

KRMG

KRMG

