Springfield, MO

SPS informs parents about students bringing knives on school grounds

By Carrie Winchel
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools sent a notification to parents Tuesday, letting them know students brought knives to Hillcrest High School. No one was hurt, and school officials said they are responding to the incident.

According to the email sent to parents, signed by Hillcrest High School’s Principal, a student displayed a knife in a threatening manner toward another student outside the building. The email said there was an immediate investigation and juvenile authorities got involved.

Through the investigation, “Two other knives were discovered in the possession of the students involved.”

The email from Hillcrest’s Principal said the campus has zero tolerance for weapons and asked parents to remind students that they should say something to teachers or school police if they see something that causes them concern.

The email promised parents the school would “take appropriate disciplinary action based on the findings of [its] investigation.”

