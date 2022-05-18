South Portland tenants meet with state lawmaker to discuss rent increases
By WGME
WPFO
3 days ago
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Low-income families from Redbank Village in South Portland, who are facing massive rent hikes, met with a state lawmaker who is pushing for rent control Tuesday night. Redbank Village is a 500-unit apartment complex in South Portland built during World War II. Many tenants...
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The Los Angeles-based company that is raising rents in South Portland has finally responded to the city’s demand for answers. JRK Holdings, which owns Redbank Village, told the city they would get them the information they want by Monday. The city wants proof the...
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – South Portland leaders are demanding the new owners of Redbank Village give them answers about rising rents. The city sent a letter to JRK Holdings demanding they get specific information regarding rent increases after trying to talk to them for over a week with no response back.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Low-income residents in South Portland face a rent spike, and many of them are concerned about the future. "I would live in my car to keep them in their schools, but I don't have a car," one woman said in this week's South Portland City Council meeting.
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- As the housing crisis continues in Maine, the CBS13 I-TEAM continues to receive questions from renters about what their rights are under state law. If you have a lease, your rent terms are usually laid out in that document so, in most cases, your landlord can't increase rent while that lease is in place. Upon lease renewal, a landlord can increase your rent, but they have to give you notice in advance. That notice is usually laid out in your lease or by ordinances in certain municipalities.
CASCO — One neighbor wishes to have the non-buildable lots he owns on Thomas Pond removed from the Resource Protection District (RPD) zone. In order for a zone change to occur, the matter would have to go to annual town meeting. More than 75 people showed up to the...
WESTBROOK, Maine — The companyVertical Harvest has broken ground on a six-floor, 75-foot-tall indoor farm located in the heart of Westbrook, a city of 19,000 residents adjacent to Portland. The farm’s growing season will be year-round and not affected by severe storms or droughts getting worse due to climate...
128 one and two-bedroom apartments are planned near the Auburn Mall. The developer is A.R. Building Co is out of Pennsylvania and they are known for having rental units as their focus. For the Auburn project, they've got 30 acres on Mt. Auburn Avenue and they expect to spend $25 million. They will build 128 one and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story buildings. The two buildings will be connected with a clubhouse. There will also be a gym, pool, and laundry.
According to WGME 13, several homeless camps in the city of Auburn, Maine were torn down on Wednesday morning. The move by city leaders, and executed by Auburn's Public Works and Police Department, comes after multiple, and seemingly random, attacks by young people in the city on homeless people. Some...
VASSALBORO — The newest law enforcement officers in Maine graduated today. It was the largest class in the history of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. 68 police cadets ranging in age from 21 to 53 graduated in the ceremony this morning. The class included 11 females and...
If you're going to attempt to escape custody, which we certainly don't recommend or advise, it might make sense to not give it a try while you're confined in Maine's largest hospital... especially through the ceiling. Besides, even if you successfully made it into the ceiling, where would you go?
PORTLAND (BDN) -- A dispute between Maine’s dominant health insurer and hospital has exposed the state’s limitations in managing the relationship, with policymakers urging reconciliation while criticizing both parties in ways weighted toward their worldviews. MaineHealth announced in April it would pull its flagship hospital, Maine Medical Center...
RICHMOND (WGME) – A CMP crew and neighbors helped rescue a woman from a burning home in Richmond Wednesday. The CMP linemen were wrapping up their day when they smelled something burning. "It was coming from the distance right there, just a huge black pillar of smoke," CMP Lineman...
I've mentioned for the last few months that I've been on the hunt for either a condo, townhouse, or single-family home in Maine. Constantly jetting all over York County and Cumberland County for showings, open houses, or even just cruising by homes with for sale signs in the front yard to shoot my shot.
RICHMOND, Maine — Neighbors and Central Maine Power workers are being praised after saving a woman and her son from their burning home on Wednesday. The house has been deemed a total loss, but everyone in the community is just glad they're OK. "[We thought is] someone burning something...
Does it seem like your local gas station is not just creeping higher every time you drive by, but jumping? Well, you're not alone. My go-to station was $4.43/gal on Saturday, and this morning, May 18th, $4.67. The highest on my commute was $4.75 but friends in both South Portland...
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council has appointed Bobby Cormier of Tilton, New Hampshire, as the city’s new police chief, making it official May 18 during a swearing-in ceremony in City Hall Council Chambers. Members of his family were in attendance as well as the members of the...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — There is excitement surrounding the return of a certain type of fish to Central Maine's China Lake. As of this month, native alewives are reaching the lake on their own. It's the first time since the days of the revolutionary war. "This is really kind...
Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
WINDHAM (WGME) -- The pandemic has created a major shortage of affordable, quality child care. That holds true for Tabitha Cummings, owner of Creative Explorations Child Development Center. Cummings has seventeen people on her staff at the center, but is also looking for more -- which is a challenge. "It's...
For many returning visitors to Old Orchard Beach, it's difficult to believe that it has been more than a decade since the popular outdoor bar called the Krazy Klam closed permanently. "The Klam", as it came be known, was a hotspot for its quality fried food and nightly entertainment in the form of solo artists, bands, or DJs that featured karaoke. When it was torn down as part of the redevelopment of the area, many felt as though the loss of "The Klam" was like a portion of the soul of the downtown area being ripped away.
