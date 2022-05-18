ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

South Portland tenants meet with state lawmaker to discuss rent increases

By WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Low-income families from Redbank Village in South Portland, who are facing massive rent hikes, met with a state lawmaker who is pushing for rent control Tuesday night. Redbank Village is a 500-unit apartment complex in South Portland built during World War II. Many tenants...

fox23maine.com

