Summer Smash! Badminton Championship taking place at Pottstown Middle School
By Courtney H. Diener-Stokes
Mercury
3 days ago
This is that time of year when lawn games start coming out for the duration of the summer — a time that offers more opportunities to get physical activity outdoors. Badminton is one game that takes little time to set up and all ages can get in on the...
Excitement was in the air as the horn went off to drop hooks in the water to begin the search for the largest fish at the 21st annual Daniel Boone Optimist Club Trout Rodeo. Held at the South Birdsboro Archery Rod & Gun Club pond on Saturday morning, May 14, the free event was open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Prizes were awarded in several categories, including the largest fish.
POTTSTOWN — Ten killed. These are the headlines that the media, by some necessity, try to convey the scale of mass shootings. But those headlines also condemn those victims to anonymity. They do not convey the meaning of the lives taken. And all too often, the nation knows the...
POTTSTOWN — On Sunday at 11 AM, you are invited to worship with Bethel Community Church of Pottstown when we Celebrate our 7th Year Church Anniversary. The guest preacher will be The Right Reverend Jeffrey N. Leath, 128th Elected and Consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Special music will be rendered by BCCP Choir, Nadjah Nicole (Emmy Award-winning show “The Voice”) and Psalmist Joyce Lake under the direction of Mr. Hezekiah Hill. In-person worship is permissible and masks are optional with social distancing for those fully vaccinated. In addition, the service is Live on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/BCCP575 or dial in by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. BCCP Food Pantry is open Monday 5 PM – 6:30 PM. The Pottstown Vaccine Clinic is Open Tuesday from 12 PM to 6 PM and Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM. Walk-ins are welcomed. The “Second Booster” (Pfizer, Moderna) is being administered. Clinic sponsored by Pottstown Ministerium of Faith Communities. On Thursday at 12 PM, it’s In-Person (Library) / Virtual Community Bible Study by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. For more information, please call 610-326-1700.
POTTSTOWN — Entire communities benefit when organizations work together to create affordable housing such as the Beech Street Factory lofts at 341 Beech St. That’s what Ben Lockwood, president and co-founder of Housing Visions, Syracuse, N.Y., a nonprofit that works to create such below-market accommodations, told the Hobart’s Run Neighborhood Summit on Saturday, May 14.
QUAKERTOWN — Kulp Roofing and Construction Inc. is looking for a family in need of a roof replacement. The Bucks County-based roofing company is accepting nominations for its second annual “Kulp Gives Back” promotion. The winner will receive a roof replacement and gutter installation — including a...
PLYMOUTH — Saying three civilians were “instrumental” in helping to get justice for the family of a young woman who was brutally stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at the Meadowbrook Train Station in Abington, Montgomery County’s top law enforcer presented them with commendations. Juan Vasquez,...
Thunder Outreach Ministries will host a Miracle Tent Revival Week from June 12-18 at Laurel Mountain Ministries Chapel, 27 Chapel Lane, Boyertown. “We’re doing a good old-fashioned big tent revival,” said Chaplain Mark Malizzi of Thunder Outreach Ministries, a faith-based Christian community outreach event and organizer team that started out as an 11-person Bible study group.
POTTSTOWN — Riverfront Park will be a hub of outdoor activity on Saturday, May 21, with several connected events bike rides, canoe and kayak rides and outdoor movies in the park. The day will begin with people able to borrow a bike for free or rent a boat, followed...
The police departments in the Pottstown area are planning to intensify their efforts to enforce DUI and alcohol-related crimes. Over the next week, the multi-jurisdictional DUI enforcement team will be conducting at least one sobriety checkpoint operation. Police plan to reduce the number of DUI-related accidents by deterring potential drunk drivers.
POTTSTOWN — The Pottstown Regional Public Library celebrated its 100th anniversary in festive style on May 12. According to Mindy Lipsky, the library’s executive director, “it was well-attended with over 100 people present.”. State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-146th Dist., was on hand to present a citation from...
CONSHOHOCKEN — On Wednesday, May 18, 32 volunteer firefighters from Montgomery County Fire Academy Class 2103 celebrated the completion of the Pennsylvania Entry Level Firefighter Training program with a graduation ceremony at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Campus. These individuals will protect their communities as firefighters in 23...
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man showed no visible emotion as a jury convicted him of fatally shooting a man who reportedly was his friend during an Easter Sunday 2019 encounter on a secluded parking lot in the borough. Stephen Moore, 34, of the of the 400 block of Chestnut...
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Merion man who admitted to transferring his gun to a housemate, who later used it to fatally shoot a third man, faces several years of probation but avoided prison time due to his extensive cooperation with police during the murder investigation. Dorian Malik Harris, 22,...
The Exeter School District has hired a nearly 15-year veteran of the district as the superintendent starting on July 1. Dr. Christy Haller, 47, is currently the district’s director of human resources, the district said in an email. Previously, she led Owatin Creek Elementary as its principal for a...
POTTSTOWN — A year or so ago, Whittina Gregory would not have lain down on the sofa, even though she was tired. “I would have pushed through it, because that’s how I am,” she said. But she said she is trying to listen to her body more,...
NORRISTOWN — Testifying in his own defense, a Pottstown man adamantly denied fatally shooting another borough man and claimed it was an unidentified third man who pulled the trigger during an Easter Sunday 2019 encounter on a secluded parking lot. “I’m innocent. I didn’t do it,” Stephen Moore told...
GREEN LANE — Green Lane Park announced it will kick off its 2022 Summer Concert Series this weekend. Visitors are invited to attend these live open-air performances on Sunday evenings from 6-8 p.m. Four concerts will be hosted throughout the summer at the Green Lane Park Amphitheater, located at 2298 Green Lane Road, Green Lane, PA 18054. Each concert will be held weather permitting, and is free to all attendees. The summer concert series is sponsored by PECO.
WHITPAIN — Audio recording professionals from across the Philadelphia region are invited to Montgomery County Community College’s Blue Bell Campus for a special event highlighting the College’s upgraded and immersive audio recording system. The Sound Recording and Music Technology department (SRT) will host a meeting of the...
Comcast is expanding its network of services to include areas of Exeter and Amity townships and St. Lawrence in Berks County and Honey Brook Borough in Chester County. The company will add more than 18,000 across the four municipalities. In Exeter and St. Lawrence, Comcast said it will make its...
WEST CHESTER — A common feature of primary elections, even bitter ones, is the coming together of the losing candidates behind the winning one, the prevailing wisdom being that a united front is the best way to help boost the party’s chances at the polling place in November.
