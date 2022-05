We’ll start with the standard definition: An API key is a string of characters used to identify and authenticate an application or user who requests the service of an API (application programming interface). In this article, we break down this definition for the curious folk (tech or non-tech) who want to know the inside story of what an API key is and does, and how it works. An API key is a Secret Code That Gets You Inside Identification and Authentication An API key is the standard security mechanism for any application that provides a service to other applications. While they are not the only method (APIs can use JWT, which we wrote about here: API keys vs JWT auth), API keys are the most-often used method of securing an API.

