Portland sees 483 shootings in first four months of 2022, police officials say

The Portland Police Bureau continues to raise awareness regarding the dangers of illegally produced and sold fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, and can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. While it has a medical use under licensed professionals, over the years, fentanyl has become a cheap drug, sold in pill form, usually blue in color and often referred to as M30s. They are often stamped to resemble pharmaceutical drugs, such as oxycodone or Xanax. Fentanyl also can come in powder form and can be cut into other drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), 42 percent of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, considered a potential lethal dose.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO