Portland, OR

Portland sees 483 shootings in first four months of 2022, police officials say

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — There have been 483 shootings reported in Portland through the first four months of the year, police officials said Tuesday. That compares to 359...

katu.com

KATU.com

Apple AirTag helps Portland police track down robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested an armed robbery suspect on Thursday with the help of an Apple AirTag. Police said on Thursday just before 12:40 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Northwest Broadway. The victim, who police said worked at the business...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect under 18 charged with murder in death of Milana Li, Beaverton police say

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A suspect, who is under 18, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 13-year-old Milana Li, according to Beaverton police. Beaverton police said on Friday a juvenile was charged with murder in the first degree. Police said investigators "received dozens of investigative tips from community members and followed up on many leads."
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Gresham Man Dies From Shooting, Ruled Homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man who was shot several times near Southeast 190th and Yamhill on Wednesday night has died. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Leonard Madden. His death has been ruled a homicide. Madden was shot several times just before 7:00pm. He was transported to a...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim in deadly Eastbank Esplanade shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have identified the victim in a shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade in Southeast Portland. Police say the body of 31-year-old Ash Smith was found May 8 at about 11:43 p.m. after Central Precinct officers were called out to a shooting on the esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Juvenile Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Milana Li

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A juvenile has been charged with the murder of Conestoga Middle School student Milana Li who was reported missing last week and found dead. The 13-year-old was last seen at her apartment near SW Murray Blvd. and Scholls Ferry Road and she was reported missing the following day. Her body was found on May 10th in a creek at Westside Linear Park near Southwest Barrows Road and Horizon Boulevard. Investigators ruled her death a homicide.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Protester sues feds, alleging they grabbed her off street, drove her around in van before realizing they had wrong person

A protester headed home from a late-night demonstration in downtown Portland in July 2020 said she was taken off the street by camouflaged-clad federal officers, placed into their unmarked van with tinted windows and driven in circles before officers realized they had stopped the wrong person and let her go, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Gresham Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting For Their Life

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man who was shot on Wednesday night is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers responding to a call of gunshots found the man near Southeast 190th and Yamhill around 6:45. He was transported to a trauma hospital in Portland. He has not been identified.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

RV torched during homeless camp cleanup on 157th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police detained one person after they allegedly lit an RV on fire while crews were trying to tow it away. It was part of a homeless vehicle camp cleanup the Portland Bureau of Transportation conducted Friday. PBOT tells us they marked the campers and RVs...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

15-year-old missing in Gresham found safe

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are asking for your help in finding a 15-year-old runaway who was last seen on Thursday afternoon. They boy was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of Southeast Regner in Gresham. “He may want to hurt himself,” Gresham Police said.
GRESHAM, OR
iheart.com

Portland Police Detail Fentanyl Dangers

The Portland Police Bureau continues to raise awareness regarding the dangers of illegally produced and sold fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, and can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. While it has a medical use under licensed professionals, over the years, fentanyl has become a cheap drug, sold in pill form, usually blue in color and often referred to as M30s. They are often stamped to resemble pharmaceutical drugs, such as oxycodone or Xanax. Fentanyl also can come in powder form and can be cut into other drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), 42 percent of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, considered a potential lethal dose.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missions result in 65 traffic stops, 25 arrests, 5 stolen cars recovered, deputies say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shared what the agency has done to reduce gun violence, one month after an open letter from Sheriff Mike Reese. Deputies recently launched the Enhanced Public Safety Initiative, or EPSI. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, EPSI is a combination of ways to address gun violence, crashes, and drug overdose deaths.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

