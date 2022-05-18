Upper McK Fire Report - May 19

MADRAS, OR -- As more ballots are counted, Deputy Jason Pollock continues to lead the three-way race for Jefferson County Sheriff. He tells KBND News he was surprised by his wide margin with the incumbent Sheriff, "When the first numbers came out, I was - I was blown away. I did not really expect it to be almost a 10% gap between the two of us. I thought it was going to be much closer. But, wow. It was definitely something to take in." Pollock says he was confident he would win, but is grateful for two key last-minute endorsements from former Sheriff Jim Adkins and Jefferson County D.A. Steve LeRiche, "I think it would’ve been a very, very tight race without Jim and Steve’s support. But I still had the feeling in my heart that I was going to come out on top. I do think that that helped widen the gap, for sure."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO