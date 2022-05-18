ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Sheriff's Report - May 19

By Finn J.D. John
 3 days ago

May 10: 11:33 a.m: Welfare Check - 36600 blk, Lisa Ct. 4:48 p.m: Civil Service - 50900 blk, McK. Hwy. 2:58 p.m: Assist, Follow Up - 39100 blk, Woods Rd. 8:24 p.m: Disturbance, Dispute - 36700 blk, Parsons Creek Rd. May...

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED THURSDAY INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an alleged incident on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:30 a.m. the 27-year old was walking along the railroad tracks in the 10,000 block Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The suspect was allegedly getting between rail cars while employees were trying to hook them up, and preventing the employees from working.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Two Theft Investigations Lead to Three Arrests

BEND, OR -- Three people were arreseted in the past few days, in two separate theft investigations. The first occurred May 2, when the victim's Ring camera captured someone stealing her children's longboards. On Thursday, a friend then noticed the property for sale on Facebook Marketblace. During an undercover operation,...
BEND, OR
POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR EARLY MORNING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an early morning alleged menacing incident on Thursday. An RPD report said at 1:30 a.m. 41-year old Brandi Bellinger allegedly grabbed a bat and lifted it over her head like she was going to strike a victim who was an acquaintance, in the 200 block of Northeast Chestnut Street. Bellinger was charged with menacing, three counts of harassment, and for second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $15,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged criminal mischief on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 3:20 p.m. officers responded to a caller who said a man was damaging the sidewalk near two businesses in the Garden Valley Shopping Center, in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers contacted Nickolas Kaisershot, who was wearing metal-studded baseball cleats, purposely scraping the sidewalks in the area.
ROSEBURG, OR
Police operation seizes thousands of dollars' worth of drugs

EUGENE, Ore. -- A months-long investigation led to a police operation that seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and stolen property on Tuesday, police say. Police said that members of the Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit began to get information as early as March 2022 that large quantities of drugs and a few guns were being stockpiled at a house on Royal Avenue near Fisher Road. Officials said that the investigation concluded that the residents, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, and Shayla Kay Lawray Bennett, 27, were involved and a search warrant for the house was granted by a judge. The search warrant was served on May 17.
EUGENE, OR
DINT JAILS WOMAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team jailed a woman following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at about 12:45 p.m. 42-year old Jessica Shoesmith of Grants Pass was stopped by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy on Canyon Creek Road near Interstate 5 in Canyonville. McArthur said DINT staff were also in the area, and contacted the suspect during the stop. Drug detection K9 Trapper checked the exterior of the vehicle and he alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside.
WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING A PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER

A woman was jailed for allegedly assaulting a public safety officer on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 12:00 p.m. a call came in that the suspect had stabbed a woman in the 100 block of Kiss Court in Green. The suspect then called and said she accidently hit the victim with a knife that she was throwing towards the sink.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Douglas County police dog sniffs out drug stash

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A police dog assisted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of about a half-pound of meth on Tuesday, Douglas County police say. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reports that the suspect, Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass, was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy near Interstate 5 at about 12:45 p.m. They add that narcotics team officers were also in the area and showed up with a drug-detecting dog to render assistance. The dog quickly smelled drugs inside Shoesmith’s vehicle and alerted officers, deputies said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
TWO MEN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

Two men were hospitalized following an accidental shooting incident early Tuesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:00 a.m. a deputy responded to the 200 block of Lower Crest Road in the Oakland area for a medical aid call. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered two men both suffering from gunshot wounds. 26-year old Chance Downs sustained a wound to his left knee. 21-year old Parker Cullison had a gunshot wound to the front of his stomach.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Rhody Court Crowned; Another Arrest in ATV Theft; Pfizer Recommendation; Rhody Festival

It was a packed house at the Florence Events Center last night for the coronation of the Rhododendron Queen and the King of the Coast. The spectacular that signifies the beginning of the Rhododendron Festival here in Florence was filled with entertainment and laughs as 5 young men and 5 young women along with 5 junior princesses wowed the crowd. Dancing and music was the center focus as some performed piano, some sang and some danced their way across the stage. Runner up to queen Rhododendra, Cameron Kentta performed a monologue and addressed her trials as a young person on the Autism Spectrum. In the end the coronation handed out several individual scholarships, one which included a $500 prize for performance which was won by Mapleton Senior Joe Shepard for a latin dance, the other awarded to Haylee Cole for a Jazz dance routine. The pair also went on to take the Crown as Queen Rhododendra and King of the Court. As mentioned before Princess Cameron Kentta was runner up and Prince Chad Hughes was runner up for the King of the Coast.
FLORENCE, OR
Lebanon couple accused of manslaughter after toddler drowns

The cause of death of a 17-month-old girl in Albany was drowning, according to a social media post from the Albany Police Department. On Sunday, May 15, officers arrested John and Kaitlyn Hutchings of Lebanon on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
LEBANON, OR
Eugene police forces converge to serve narcotics warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
EUGENE, OR

