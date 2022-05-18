ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Newsom discusses drought plans, water use in Carson

By Christina Pascucci
KTLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gavin Newsom was in Carson on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing drought in California and what officials...

ktla.com

Comments / 16

John Nunes
3d ago

We passed a bill serveral years ago for more reservoirs. Multi billion dollar bill . Where did the money go.

Reply(1)
6
Rick Russell
3d ago

desalination is the way to go. I made excellent water from sea water on my ship

Reply(3)
8
Steven Alan Hood
3d ago

Hopefully he won't be Governor for long. ANYONE BUT NEWSOME

Reply
9
lvcampustimes.org

Outdoor watering restrictions set to start June 1

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency on April 27, and issued a one-day-a-week outdoor watering restriction for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, which is home to about 6 million southern Californians effective June 1. Parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and...
LA VERNE, CA
State
California State
Carson, CA
Government
City
Carson, CA
Local
California Government
KTLA

Fastest-growing counties in California

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Newsom Proposes More Than $7 Billion On Drought Strategy

Governor Gavin Newsom on drought strategy and proposing more than $7 billion to fund projects targeting drought. Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Metropolitan Water District Water Recycling plant in Carson on Tuesday to discuss new budgeting proposals for water conservation and plans to loosen the severity of the state drought. Newsom said if the legislature approves his proposed budget of $7.2 billion, general fund resources will go to the water plan. "Water recycling is about finding new water, not just accepting this scarcity mindset, being more resourceful in terms of our approach," Gavin Newsom, Governor of California (D), said. "This pilot project that has been in place for a number of years is now ready to go at scale, four billion dollar investment."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

Would L.A. County bring back mask mandate if cases continue to climb?

After weeks of climbing case numbers, Los Angeles County has moved from “low” to “medium” COVID-19 risk level under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community rating system. L.A. County had just entered the “low” risk category in March, triggering a relaxation of indoor masking rules countywide. On Thursday, L.A. County became the only Southern California […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

Top California Democrats in a stalemate over gas rebates

Aurora Chang leans over and flicks the gas pump off before the tank of her gray sedan is full. She gestures at the Safeway Gas sign that blares $5.69 in red numbers. It’s a good deal at 20 cents below Sacramento County’s average price, but still too high for Chang.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Water Desalination#Water Pollution#Ktla
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them)

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them) When you think of Southern California, waterfalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Your first thought might be Hollywood lights or even Disneyland. However, during the spring, the landscape of SoCal comes alive with flowing wonders and panoramic hikes to waterfalls. After all, nothing beats getting out in nature and discovering some of the amazing landscapes that this region has to offer. Here’s a list of ten gorgeous waterfalls in Southern California that are worth your time and effort.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kjzz.org

California rejects $1.4 billion water desalination plant in Orange County

Plans to build a new desalination plant in Southern California were rejected after more than 20 years of debate. The decision has implications for the future of the Colorado River, as the $1.4 billion dollar facility in Orange County would have helped diversify water supplies for hundreds of thousands who depend on the river for drinking water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
