Alton, IL

Stoutenborough announces county board campaign

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
ALTON — Bill Stoutenborough of Alton on Tuesday formally announced his bid for the Madison County Board. In April 2021 Stoutenborough was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late Jim Dodd on the...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

MCCD director appointment postponed

EDWARDSVILLE - The consideration of the appointment of Christopher Otto as director of Madison County Community Development was postponed until June, while eight other appointments were approved. The board also denied a controversial zoning request, while approving four others.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

County approves Alton bridge repair pact

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board approved an agreement and funding resolution with the city of Alton and Illinois Department of Transportation to provide $100,000 in matching funds for the repair of the Brown Street Bridge over Rock Spring Creek. The project includes inserting new precast box culverts into the existing structure, and extending those new box culverts, replacing the existing roadway, and new sidewalks and guardrails.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Enterprise zone expansion moves forward

EDWARDSVILLE - An expansion of Madison County's Discovery Enterprise Zone to allow a number of development projects in Glen Carbon, Maryville, Troy, Collinsville and Highland was approved by the County Board at Wednesday's meeting. The board approved a resolution supporting an amendment to the original ordinance creating the zone. If approved by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the expansion will add approximately one-third square mile to the Enterprise Zone.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Health fair set in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — The Greene County Health Department, in cooperation with Boyd Healthcare Services and the Job Center, is sponsoring the Greene County Health & Jobs Fair 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Carrollton Square.
CARROLLTON, IL
The Telegraph

Early voting starts for June 28 primary

EDWARDSVILLE - Jonathan Forbes wanted to be first in line to cast a ballot when early voting began Thursday at the Madison County Clerk's Office. "I was hoping when I came in this morning there would be more than one person in line, but one is a beginning," said Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza. "It's still early in the day, it's still early in the early voting process. We will take voters as they come in."
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

FOIA requests have cost county $127K

EDWARDSVILLE - Three people have filed nearly a third of all Illinois Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) with Madison County over the past six months. At Wednesday's Madison County Board Meeting, State's Attorney Tom Haine reported that 174 FOIA information requests had been filed in the last six months. Of those, former Madison County Information Technology Director Rob Dorman filed 33, his wife, Kotomi Matsuda Dorman, filed 15 and former Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme filed eight.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Madison County receives $3.8 million for sale of Plum Street property

An aerial view of the county property, situated on the northwest corner of Plum Street and Governors’ Parkway in Edwardsville. Madison County has formally closed on the sale of nearly 14 acres targeted for development along Plum Street in Edwardsville. “In real estate, it’s never sold until it’s closed,”...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton to again discuss proposed motorcycle ride

ALTON - The Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride will be the topic of discussion at the next Alton Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday. The June 18 event is being organized by the Christine L. Brice Foundation. The mission of the group is to work in collaboration with other organizations to alleviate the struggles in the community by extending a helping hand in times of need. Organizers are seeking street closures from Riverfront Park to Killion Park on Saturday, June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The ride will complete at Killion Park in time for 31st Annual Juneteenth celebration.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Marquette Catholic Auction sets fundraising record

Alton, IL - The Marquette Catholic Explorers Club Gala and Auction, held March 26, set a record with a profit of $126,890. The annual event started in the early 1990’s. “The auction dinner is a very important event for us. On behalf of our students I want to express our appreciation for the great support we received from our parents, alumni, and the Marquette community. I want to thank all the parents in the Explorers Club who helped make the auction such a success”, said Tim Harmon, Principal. “I’m already looking forward to next year’s event.”
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

‘Lakehouse’ owner indicted for tax evasion, fraud

EDWARDSVILLE - The owner of a once-popular Maryville restaurant, The Lakehouse at Buffalo Park, was indicted Thursday on multiple charges of tax evasion and fraud. Brad M. Menard, 56, of Glen Carbon, was indicted May 19 by a Madison County grand jury on charges of sales tax evasion, a Class 2 felony; two counts of filing a fraudulent sales & use tax return, both Class 3 felonies; and failure to file Illinois business income tax returns, both Class 4 felonies.
MARYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Health Fair at SSP

ALTON — The Older Adults Health Council hosted a health fair Wednesday at Senior Services Plus, Inc. in Alton. Health care agencies from around the region came together to help educate seniors on a variety of issues including legal matters, senior living and wellness screenings.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

YWCA plans free Girls Circle programs

ALTON - Girls Circle is a program that is offered at YWCA Southwestern Illinois, located at 304 E. Third Street, Alton. This program focuses on the promotion of growth within the youth, families, and the community. The program places emphasis on generating, re-establishing, and encouraging the continuance of healthy relationships. The topics that are discussed relate to everyday issues that girls may have experienced or will possibly encounter in the future. This program consists of a knowledgeable facilitator that is equipped in providing guidance and preparing the girls with useful information for shaping their future. YWCA is offering two groups of up to 12 middle school aged girls (10-13) the opportunity to participate in an 8-week session of Girls Circle focusing on "Being a Girl". Our trained facilitator for both sessions will be Makailya Pickrell, BS. Participants will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. either every Wednesday or every Thursday starting Wednesday, June 1, at YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., in Alton.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Circuit clerk offers court appearance texts

EDWARDSVILLE - Individuals scheduled to appear in Madison County Circuit Court can now sign up to receive text messages or email reminders about their upcoming appearances. Circuit Clerk Tom McRae announced the launching of the service on Wednesday. He said an individual would receive four text messages/emails starting one week before a scheduled court time for anyone enrolled in the new service.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Schnucks union members approve new three-year deal

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks employees approved a new union contract Wednesday night. Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 agreed on a new three-year deal. It features significant pay increases for all employees and new premium pay for workers in leadership roles. Schnucks employs more than 4,000 local 655 members. Negotiations started in late […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
