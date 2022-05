SELINSGROVE, PA – It didn’t take Selinsgrove long to claim the Heartland Conference baseball crown on Wednesday. The Seals’ April 14 game, a classic tied at 1-1 after 12 innings back in Mill Hall, resumed in the top of the 13th at Selinsgrove, the Seals as the visitors batting first. Selinsgrove put up two runs to take a 3-1 lead and Seal reliever Josh Domaracki shut out the Wildcats in the bottom of the inning to take the game and the league title.

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO