TV Series

Marvel Studios drops first trailer for 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

By The Hollywood Reporter
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its Disney+ series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Tuesday evening.

The show, which premieres August 17, stars Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases and is also the cousin of Bruce Banner. Unlike her cousin, Walters is able to retain her emotional control, according to Variety.

Dubbed as a comedy series by The Hollywood Reporter, the series will follow Walter as she navigates single life while a green 6-foot, 7-inch hulk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbFFA_0fhZuspQ00
SHE-HULK ATTORNEY AT LAW (L-R): Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' SHE-HULK ATTORNEY AT LAW, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. (Marvel Studios/Marvel Studios)

The series is set to run at least nine episodes and will include Mark Ruffalo in his Hulk role. The cast will include Hulk foe Abomination (Tim Roth) and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Jessica Gao is both head writer and executive producer of the series with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Kat Coiro, according to Variety.

This is the third Marvel Studios series released in 2022. It follows “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel,” released in March and June, respectively.

©2022 Cox Media Group

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Star Tilda Swinton on Feature Films: “That Is My Flag and I Fly It”

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, during a press conference for their movie Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller and Tilda Swinton talked about their first meeting five years earlier at the festival. Both were attending the 70th iteration of the festival and met during dinner to celebrate the fest’s anniversary. “I sat next to someone I didn’t recognize and 15 minutes in I realized it was George Miller,” Swinton remembered. “We became friends quite quickly, but quite deeply. A year later, he had sent me a script.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Hidden Gem: Moral Outrage Meets Thriller Tragedy in 'Next...
MOVIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

