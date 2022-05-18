ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Saving money at the gas station

By Galion Inquirer
Galion Inquirer
 3 days ago

TOLEDO — Believe it or not, some consumers are even calling the Better Business Bureau to complain about the high gas prices. We can’t help, but Craig Johnson, writing on the internet for money expert Clark Howard, recently gave out seven ways consumers can save money at the pump. Here are...

themountvernongrapevine.com

Elliston Refreshments Drive-Thru Closing June 4

We have recently made the difficult decision to shut down the drive-thru, and as of Saturday, June 4th we will no longer be open for business. There are a lot of contributing factors, the largest of which is time. When vendors short us on product, or no-show all together, when coolers need repaired or a water line to a sink bursts, that all takes time. I’m sure you’ve all seen our doors closed a lot recently, and that’s because when employees need unexpected time off, we as the management and owners are left to fill those spots and with the other businesses we’re running, we just don’t have that time. And that’s no fault of our employees, people have to call off and we fully understand that, but unfortunately we’re not a mega-corporation that has 30 other people to slide into a vacant spot on the schedule. So that, along with many forces facing tons of businesses today is what has led us to where we are.
ELLISTON, OH
13abc.com

Fire at sushi restaurant causes smoke damage to daycare

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside Kidz Watch Sylvania, you can hear the constant hum of fans and air purifiers. “The first priority is make sure the air quality is good and make sure that we get everything replaced,” said Julie MacKinnon, owner of Kidz Watch. She explains her daycare and preschool has smoke damage after a fire at Kyoto Ka, the sushi restaurant next door.
SYLVANIA, OH
Galion Inquirer

Crestline library launches summer reading

CRESTLINE — Crestline Public Library’s Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” begins June 14, and ends August 2, 2022. There are programs for all ages. Children and adults will fill out reading forms for a chance to win weekly prizes and a grand prize at the end of the program. Pool bookmarks will only be handed out to children and adult program attendees.
CRESTLINE, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion Inquirer

I have served my Country, I pay my taxes, and I go to Church on Sunday. I’m also a landowner taking part in the Honey Creek Wind project, and I have one question: what about my rights?. The anti-wind group has claimed—for months—that they want this issue to go...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Rupp Seeds sells grain and forage division to focus on vegetables

Rupp Seeds sells grain and forage division to focus on vegetables. Rupp Seeds, Wauseon, Ohio, has sold its grain and forage seed business to Rob-See-Co, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, to focus investments and research on its vegetables seed business. “We have great opportunity to expand our product line, our research and...
WAUSEON, OH
The Lima News

Ribbon cut at new Subway location

PERRY TOWNSHIP — There was a ribbon-cutting at 1495 Bellefontaine Avenue on Tuesday morning. A new Subway on the east side of Lima is set to open. Paige Collins cut the ribbon and shared her vision for the new eatery. “The (Subway) located on Harding Highway will be closing. There is better parking, a bigger restaurant, more seating, a drive-through, and easier in and out here. It is our fresh fit location so it’s completely different than all the Subways. The drive-through is definitely going to add a new piece that the east side has been wanting for a while.”
LIMA, OH
Phillymag.com

A New Wildwood BYOB Boat Bar for You and Five Friends (Because Why Not?)

Plus, Evil Genius unveils a major distribution plan, and the Saturday night party series with a free open bar and pizza. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Wildwood’s new tiki cruise where you can bring your own booze (and snacks)
TOLEDO, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event May 25

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, May 25. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
GALION, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: BG Burgers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from BGSU on Wooster is BG Burgers. They have burgers with cheese curds, jalapenos, eggs, you name it. They also have a burger made with peanut butter, jelly, and bacon. “You know, peanut butter on burgers is becoming big. We’ve always loved it....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police called to check out antique ‘bomb’

Bowling Green Police Division received a call Thursday evening from an antique dealer about a “bomb” that she wanted checked out. The resident of Baldwin Avenue said she had acquired a World War II era “bomb,” and had just moved it from storage to her home, BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff said.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Galion Inquirer

Wind turbine decision could be left to voters this fall

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Crawford County commissioners recently voted to pause wind farm development across the county and return the decision to voters. The resolution halts construction of Apex Clean Energy’s 300-megawatt wind farm, which was expected to include approximately 60 turbines. In a 2-1 outcome, Commissioner Doug Weisenauer...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

BG Council hears concerns about Arlyn's, Porchfest

A local brewery and the upcoming Porchfest event drew comments from Bowling Green residents during Monday’s council meeting. Public Works Director Brian Craft addressed council about Arlyn’s Good Beer, located on Hankey Avenue, saying he came to speak on the subject as a citizen and not a department head.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

New license plate readers installed in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police solve crimes more quickly. Toledo Police told 13abc in February that 25 new readers were set to be installed. The new policing tool uses automatic license plate recognition to help...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Smallwood & Nineteen Others Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on May 17 and returned indictments against a total of twenty individuals including charges filed against Joshua Smallwood of Pioneer. Joshua A.Z. Smallwood, 30 of Pioneer was indicted on a total five counts including one count of Attempted Murder, a first-degree felony; one count of Abduction, a third-degree felony; one count of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony; one count of Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of Violating a Protection Order, a fifth-degree felony.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Ohio Theatre: Historic Building finds new life with new owners

In recent days, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) announced $2.5 million will be going to the Ohio Theatre (located at 3112 Lagrange St.) for improvements. The theatre has come under the ownership of the Children’s Theatre Workshop (CTW), a nonprofit, 501c3 organization that produces plays with children from ages 3-18 in the surrounding area.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Busy summer planned at the Fulton County Fairgrounds

A host of events are planned for this summer at the Fulton County Fairgrounds north of Wauseon. Big events include the Midwest Geobash and the National Threshers Association reunion. But, the next event is this weekend. The Pinto Horse Association of Ohio will hold its summer warm up show this...
FULTON COUNTY, OH

