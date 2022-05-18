Marvel Studios drops first trailer for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its Disney+ series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Tuesday evening.

The show, which premieres August 17, stars Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases and is also the cousin of Bruce Banner. Unlike her cousin, Walters is able to retain her emotional control, according to Variety.

Dubbed as a comedy series by The Hollywood Reporter, the series will follow Walter as she navigates single life while a green 6-foot, 7-inch hulk.

SHE-HULK ATTORNEY AT LAW (L-R): Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' SHE-HULK ATTORNEY AT LAW, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved. (Marvel Studios/Marvel Studios)

The series is set to run at least nine episodes and will include Mark Ruffalo in his Hulk role. The cast will include Hulk foe Abomination (Tim Roth) and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Jessica Gao is both head writer and executive producer of the series with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Kat Coiro, according to Variety.

This is the third Marvel Studios series released in 2022. It follows “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel,” released in March and June, respectively.

