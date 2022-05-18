Body found in burned building identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body found in a building that burned May 6 has been identified as that of 21-year-old Rosa Alejandra Silva, according to coroner’s officials.

Her body was found after a fire in the 700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, a coroner’s release said. Cause and manner of death are pending.

The building had previously burned on May 2 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.