Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Duo Beatbox Dads Performing At JCC Block Party This Weekend

By Stetson Miller
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore fathers on a mission to entertain and educate children through beatbox performances are performing this Sunday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore’s Annual Community Block Party .

WJZ is sponsoring the block party.

“We’re the beatbox dads and we put on live music and movement programs for children,” said Jamaal Collier.

Collier and Max Bent have been performing as the Beatbox Dads for the last seven years. They put on shows at schools, libraries, birthday parties and at events to entertain and introduce children to the fun of beatboxing and hip-hop culture.

“Our first few shows we were just doing in communal settings, and we got to really observe, as performers, we got to observe how the music was affecting community,” Bent said.

The duo told WJZ that their performances, some of which are rehearsed while others are improvised, fascinate children. For some of them, the beatbox shows are their first exposure to live music.

“Max and I are very passionate about making music and we really would love to be some of the first people that children have a chance to meet to explore sound, music, and movement,” Collier said.

The group is set to begin performing at noon on Sunday at the block party.

The block party also features other musical acts as well as games, food, a marketplace, and entertainment for the whole family.

Preakness Weekend Festivities Kick Off With Black-Eyed Susan Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preakness weekend is underway. “We’re always excited for Preakness and this is our first Black-Eyed Susan,” said Terri Rose of Virginia. Fans celebrated Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday. “I love horses,” said Deja Robinson of Kentucky. “I’ve always loved horses. So, just seeing everybody share that passion amongst each other (and) see(ing) how involved everyone is is really exciting.” Black-Eyed Susan Day shines the spotlight on fillies and mares. This year, both race days will be scorchers. Our First Alert Weather Team has designated Preakness Day as an Alert Day because of the heat. Organizers will be taking special care of the horses. “(We will...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Mike Olesker's "Boogie" celebrates Baltimore's rags-to-riches legend

And now, a conversation about a guy that back in the day in Baltimore, struggled, scraped and faked his way through school, fought at the drop of a hat, and found himself on the opposite side of legal more than a few times. He was far and away the least likely to succeed. But succeed he did.
BALTIMORE, MD
coolprogeny.com

Weekend Fun for Kids in Baltimore: May 20-22

Magic shows, fishing rodeos (so many opportunities for kids to fish this weekend!), science fun, dinos, and MORE! Check out our round-up of fun for kids in Baltimore this weekend. Looking for more ideas? Our Community Calendar is full of them!. Please be sure to check with the host organization...
BALTIMORE, MD
