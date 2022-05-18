ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdan Dunn flaunts her incredible figure in a busty watercoloured crop top and a matching skirt as she attends a swanky anniversary event

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She's become one of the fashion industry's biggest stars.

And Jourdan Dunn proudly flaunted her incredible figure as she attended the Audemars Piguet event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak at KOKO Theatre in London on Tuesday.

The model, 31, highlighted her toned abs in a sexy watercoloured crop top and a matching maxi skirt as she arrived for the swanky celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qk72n_0fhZtlrM00
Stunning: Jourdan Dunn flaunted her incredible figure as she attended the Audemars Piguet event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak in London on Tuesday

Jourdan offered a glimpse of her taut midriff in the watercolour crop top emblazoned with a green and lilac floral print.

The fashion star teamed the bustier with a matching skirt and colourful green heels as she posed at the anniversary celebration.

It comes after Jourdan's February 2020 engagement to rapper fiancé Dion Hamilton.

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar in October 2020, she revealed she had decided to quit modelling to focus on acting after finding 'the one' .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aE9tD_0fhZtlrM00
Sensational: The model highlighted her toned abs in a sexy floral crop top and a matching maxi skirt as she arrived for the swanky celebration

She said: 'Before lockdown, I decided I wanted to take the time to focus on acting. When lockdown happened, it felt like the perfect time to dedicate to it. I started therapy…'

Focusing on her acting, she said she wanted to be in Marvel films, on stage, whatever was possible for her.

The actress said she would like to be in Marvel films so that her son Riley, 11, will think she is the 'coolest mum ever.'

She is keeping the acting dream alive, speaking out previously and saying she wants to be 'flipping amazing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtklU_0fhZtlrM00

The mum-of-one also spoke out about self love, revealing in June that she is teaching her son to be positive and kind to himself.

She said she was 'very hard' on herself growing up and is trying to prevent her son from using the same negative self talk.

The actress also previously revealed her guilt after her son was diagnosed with sickle-cell disease at birth.

She said that she was carrying the gene which gave the disease to her child.

It was 'a lot' mentally for her despite the support of her mother and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvfVr_0fhZtlrM00

